Realme C20, C21, C25 India Launch Confirmed on April 8, Big Competition For Other Brands

Realme has decided to expand its entry-level C-series smartphone in the Indian market with the launch of three new smartphones. The company has already started teasing about the launch, and today, it has officially announced the launch of the upcoming smartphones.

The C-series smartphones will include — Realme C20, Realme C21, and the Realme C25. The company has confirmed the launch event for April 8, 2021. Notably, all three smartphones are already launched in other markets, which means we know everything about them—all you need to know about the Realme C-series smartphones.

Realme C20, Realme C21, and Realme C25 India Launch Confirm

Realme has shared a post from its official Twitter handle announcing the launch of the Realme C20, Realme C21, and the Realme C25 on 8th April 2021. According to the company launch event will kick off at 12:30 PM IST, and it will be live-streamed on all its official channels, including the Realme India YouTube channel. Also, do note that the smartphone will be exclusively up for sale via e-commerce Flipkart.

Besides, the company has also teased that the upcoming Realme C25 is going to be fuelled by a massive 6,000mAh battery with 18W Quick Charge support.

Realme C20, Realme C21, and Realme C25 India Expected Price

The smartphones are already launched in other markets. Considering that we can expect that the Realme C20 will be priced around Rs 7,499, while the Realme C21 and C25 might be launched under a price point of Rs 8,499 and Rs 9,999, respectively. Do note that the company is yet to reveal the Indian price, and we recommend you to grab this information with a pinch of salt.

Realme C20, Realme C21, Realme C25 Confirmed Specifications

As mentioned above, the upcoming Realme C-series smartphones are already launched in the global market, and we know almost everything about them. All the smartphones share a similar display configuration of 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display along with a waterdrop notch and aspect ratio of 20:9. On the hardware front, the Realme C20 and the Realme C21 come with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. Under the hood, the Realme C25 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 chipset.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Realme C20 offers a single 8MP setup with an LED flash. The Realme C21 features a triple rear camera module with the combination of a 13MP camera sensor + 2MP B&W lens + 2MP Macro lenses. The Realme C25 comes with a 48MP primary camera accompanied by a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor.

On the selfie front, the Realme C20 and C21 comes with a 5MP camera sensor that sits underneath the waterdrop notch design. On the other hand, the Realme C25 houses an 8MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

Realme C20, Realme C21, and Realme C25 Competition

If the price segment which we are expecting turns out to be true, then the upcoming Realme C series is going to be a direct competition for smartphone brands like Infinix, POCO, OPPO, and more. At this price range, the company seems to be offering a hand full of specifications with the entry-level smartphone. It would be interesting to see at what price point the company is going to unwarp the Realme C-series in India.