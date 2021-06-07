Vodafone Idea Has the Largest Network in Gujarat

Vodafone Idea has the most of spectrum in Gujarat in the 900 MHz band. This helps the telco in providing great coverage throughout the state which further results in better voice call and data experience for the user

By June 7th, 2021 AT 5:51 PM
  • Technology News
  • Vodafone Idea
    • 1 Comment

    Vodafone Idea

    Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-top telecom operator of the country has just announced that it has the largest mobile network in Gujarat. For the unaware, the telco has over 25.08 million subscribers in the state. Through its 4G network, Vodafone Idea serves 15,468 towns in Gujarat, India.

    All of this has been possible because of the impressive spectrum holdings of the operator in the state. In Gujarat, Vi has a total of 113.6 MHz spectrum in several bands including 900, 1800, 2100, and 2500 MHz.

    Vodafone Idea Has Most Spectrum in 900 MHz Band

    Vodafone Idea has the most spectrum in the state in the 900 MHz band. This helps the telco in providing great coverage throughout the state which further results in better voice call and data experience for the user. Even when indoors, users get good connectivity.

    Leveraging its efficient mix of FDD and TDD sites, Vodafone Idea has been able to provide enhanced network speed and capacity. Giganet from Vi offered the fastest 4G speeds to the users in Gujarat for three consecutive quarters from July 2020 to March 2021.

    Vodafone Idea has made several advancements in its networks as well as the offers that it provides to users. The company has partnered with multiple online platforms such as Udemy, Upgrad, and Pedagogy to help its customers with learning online during the pandemic.

    For entertainment purposes, Vi customers can also download and use the Vi Movies & TV application. Even heavy data users can make the most out of their plans from Vodafone Idea by utilising its offers such as ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ and ‘Binge All Night’.

    For the unaware, the ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ offer provides users with all the leftover fair-usage-policy (FUP) data during the weekends. Further, the ‘Binge All Night’ offer allows users to consume as much data they want at high speeds between 12 AM and 6 AM every day. Both the offers are only provided by the company in select plans.

    Vodafone Idea also offers plans for enterprises starting at just Rs 299. The telecom operator has a ton of offerings specially created and curated for enterprises in India. Vi is helping enterprises in the country scaling their business online.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    1 Comment
    newest
    oldest most voted
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    OnePlus Nord N200 Leaked by Pete Lau, to Offer a FHD+ Display and 5G Support

    In recent times, OnePlus has started to take a different approach when it comes to pre-release promotions of a new...

    module-4-img

    Jio Saavn Users Can Now Access Music Channels and Playlists Within the App

    Jio Saavn, the largest streaming platform for music and audio-related entertainment in the whole of South Asia on Monday released...

    module-4-img

    COAI Calls 5G Tech Safe, Says Concerns Around Health Consequences Misleading

    The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has said that there multiple shreds of evidence available which confirm that the...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Bharti Airtel Betting on Digital Business to Grow

    module-4-img

    TRAI to Help in Deciding Spectrum Bands Apt for Satellite Broadband Companies

    module-4-img

    GPON Broadband Technology Benefits Explained

    module-4-img

    This Feature by Google Will Make Using a Pixel Camera Even More Fun