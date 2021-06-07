Vodafone Idea Has the Largest Network in Gujarat

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-top telecom operator of the country has just announced that it has the largest mobile network in Gujarat. For the unaware, the telco has over 25.08 million subscribers in the state. Through its 4G network, Vodafone Idea serves 15,468 towns in Gujarat, India.

All of this has been possible because of the impressive spectrum holdings of the operator in the state. In Gujarat, Vi has a total of 113.6 MHz spectrum in several bands including 900, 1800, 2100, and 2500 MHz.

Vodafone Idea Has Most Spectrum in 900 MHz Band

Vodafone Idea has the most spectrum in the state in the 900 MHz band. This helps the telco in providing great coverage throughout the state which further results in better voice call and data experience for the user. Even when indoors, users get good connectivity.

Leveraging its efficient mix of FDD and TDD sites, Vodafone Idea has been able to provide enhanced network speed and capacity. Giganet from Vi offered the fastest 4G speeds to the users in Gujarat for three consecutive quarters from July 2020 to March 2021.

Vodafone Idea has made several advancements in its networks as well as the offers that it provides to users. The company has partnered with multiple online platforms such as Udemy, Upgrad, and Pedagogy to help its customers with learning online during the pandemic.

For entertainment purposes, Vi customers can also download and use the Vi Movies & TV application. Even heavy data users can make the most out of their plans from Vodafone Idea by utilising its offers such as ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ and ‘Binge All Night’.

For the unaware, the ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ offer provides users with all the leftover fair-usage-policy (FUP) data during the weekends. Further, the ‘Binge All Night’ offer allows users to consume as much data they want at high speeds between 12 AM and 6 AM every day. Both the offers are only provided by the company in select plans.

Vodafone Idea also offers plans for enterprises starting at just Rs 299. The telecom operator has a ton of offerings specially created and curated for enterprises in India. Vi is helping enterprises in the country scaling their business online.