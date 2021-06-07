OnePlus Nord CE 5G Key Features and Price Leaked Days Before Launch

OnePlus launched the OnePlus Nord in 2020 to enter into the popular mid-range smartphone segment of the market. A new model in the Nord Series, namely the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, is all set to launch on June 10th in India. As it has become customary for companies to tease features of their upcoming smartphones to build interest, OnePlus has also been teasing features of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G bit by bit. According to the teasers released by the company itself, the smartphone is set to sport a hole-punch display design and a 64-megapixel main sensor at the rear of the device.

New Leaks Offer Details on Price and Launch Offer Details

A released teaser posted of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone has been recently spotted on Amazon three days ahead of the launch. The poster reveals key specifications of the smartphone that includes a 4500mAh battery and a 64MP triple camera setup at the back of the device. The poster also revealed that the budget-friendly smartphone would come with Warp Charge 30T Plus charging technology.

On the other hand, Tipster Ishan Agarwal tweeted that the price of the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 5G and the OnePlus TV U1S that is said to launch alongside the mid-range smartphone. According to the leaks, the phone is expected to be priced at a starting price of Rs 22,999. The OnePlus TV U1S is expected to launch in three models with varied sizes, that are, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch. The leaked prices of these models are Rs 37,999, Rs 45,999 and Rs 60,999, respectively. Customers will be able to enjoy a launch offer of an additional Rs 1,000 discount from HDFC bank.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G to Be Powered by Snapdragon 750G SoC

OnePlus has also teased several specifications ahead to slowly unveil the upcoming smartphone. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will have a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will come with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage.

It will be powered by the mid-range Snapdragon 750G SoC chipset. The triple camera setup in the back will include a 64 MP main sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide camera and 2 MP depth sensor. The smartphone will also include a headphone jack. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus TV U1S are set to launch side by side at 7 PM IST on June 10th. OnePlus’s upcoming smartphone and television will be available on Amazon and the OnePlus India website.