Bharti Airtel Was Chosen by 2 Out Every 3 Customers: TRAI

Bharti Airtel is right at the top when it comes to the brand image. The telco associates itself as a company that focuses on quality users who can pay more for getting excellent services. The company has just announced a new brand campaign to highlight just how world-class its network is.

According to a release by the company, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had published a data for the September 2020 – February 2021 period in which 2 out of every 3 customers chose Bharti Airtel’s networks over other operators’ networks. Further, the telco added over 25 million customers in the same period.

Bharti Airtel’s 5G Ready Network to be a Boost

Bharti Airtel is investing a lot on its network and that is why the company has a 5G ready network already. Airtel has already started deploying the 355.4 MHz of additional spectrum it purchased across several brands in the recently held auctions by spending about Rs 18,699 crore.

Pallavi Chakravarti, Executive Creative Director, Taprut Dentsu, said that the change is taking place slowly in the industry. She meant that Airtel is overtaking the industry and leaving Jio behind.

While the company had been adding more subscribers than Jio for quite some time, it is not at all true that it is even near to the point where it can overtake Reliance Jio. Opensignal, in its March report, had said that Airtel’s mobile network is the best in India when it came to gaming and video experience for the users.

One thing is for sure though, Airtel has been innovating at its own pace. It is not worried about Jio eating up the complete market share. This is because the telco not only offers very competitive prepaid plans, but also made net profits during the last calendar year.

It was a big positive for the investors of the company and further promised that Airtel is going in the right direction. Bharti Airtel offers a variety of unique services and one of them is One Airtel plans. Even the digital businesses of the company are roping in many new users which is again a positive for the company.