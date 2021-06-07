Bharti Airtel Was Chosen by 2 Out Every 3 Customers: TRAI

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had published a data for the September 2020 - February 2021 period in which 2 out of every 3 customers chose Bharti Airtel’s networks over other operators’ networks.

By June 7th, 2021 AT 3:31 PM
  • Bharti Airtel
  • Technology News
    • 6 Comments

    Airtel

    Bharti Airtel is right at the top when it comes to the brand image. The telco associates itself as a company that focuses on quality users who can pay more for getting excellent services. The company has just announced a new brand campaign to highlight just how world-class its network is.

    According to a release by the company, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had published a data for the September 2020 – February 2021 period in which 2 out of every 3 customers chose Bharti Airtel’s networks over other operators’ networks. Further, the telco added over 25 million customers in the same period.

    Bharti Airtel’s 5G Ready Network to be a Boost

    Bharti Airtel is investing a lot on its network and that is why the company has a 5G ready network already. Airtel has already started deploying the 355.4 MHz of additional spectrum it purchased across several brands in the recently held auctions by spending about Rs 18,699 crore.

    Pallavi Chakravarti, Executive Creative Director, Taprut Dentsu, said that the change is taking place slowly in the industry. She meant that Airtel is overtaking the industry and leaving Jio behind.

    While the company had been adding more subscribers than Jio for quite some time, it is not at all true that it is even near to the point where it can overtake Reliance Jio. Opensignal, in its March report, had said that Airtel’s mobile network is the best in India when it came to gaming and video experience for the users.

    One thing is for sure though, Airtel has been innovating at its own pace. It is not worried about Jio eating up the complete market share. This is because the telco not only offers very competitive prepaid plans, but also made net profits during the last calendar year.

    It was a big positive for the investors of the company and further promised that Airtel is going in the right direction. Bharti Airtel offers a variety of unique services and one of them is One Airtel plans. Even the digital businesses of the company are roping in many new users which is again a positive for the company.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    6 Comments
    newest
    oldest most voted
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Jio Saavn Users Can Now Access Music Channels and Playlists Within the App

    Jio Saavn, the largest streaming platform for music and audio-related entertainment in the whole of South Asia on Monday released...

    module-4-img

    COAI Calls 5G Tech Safe, Says Concerns Around Health Consequences Misleading

    The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has said that there multiple shreds of evidence available which confirm that the...

    module-4-img

    India’s Active Internet Population to Grow Nearly 45% by 2025

    India, being the second largest population in the world, serves as a growing customer base for companies of different sectors....

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    TRAI to Help in Deciding Spectrum Bands Apt for Satellite Broadband Companies

    module-4-img

    GPON Broadband Technology Benefits Explained

    module-4-img

    This Feature by Google Will Make Using a Pixel Camera Even More Fun

    module-4-img

    BSNL Ahead of Jio, Airtel, Vi in Offering Year-Long Validity Plans