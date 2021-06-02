Because of the lockdowns and the pandemic, people have to stay inside their homes more than ever. Be it working or learning; everything’s being done from home. To do all of that, a ton of data with a seamless connectivity experience is required. Bharti Airtel not only helps you get a seamless data experience at high speed but will also help you with your mobile calling needs. For the unaware, Bharti Airtel offers ‘One Airtel’ plans to its customers, which are aimed to provides services to multiple users. The convenience of the One Airtel plans is that for multiple users, a single bill arrives. Let’s take a look at the One Airtel plan that’s perfect for your family during the lockdown.

One Airtel Rs 1,999 Plan

This is the most expensive One Airtel plan from the operator. It is worth noting that Bharti Airtel doesn’t offer One Airtel plans in all parts of India. But users living in cities like Bangalore, Bhopal, Delhi, and more can get the benefits of One Airtel plans. If you want to find out the availability of One Airtel plans in your city, you can go to the company’s website.

The Rs 1,999 One Airtel plan is the perfect plan if you are a family/group of 3 people living in the same house. The plan comes with three SIMs (one regular connection + 2 add-on connections). All the SIM cards are postpaid connections. Note that postpaid connections can both be new numbers as well as old numbers.

Users get 75GB of data with the postpaid mobile connection and, along with that, also get truly unlimited voice calling benefit. Further, users also get a Direct-to-Home (DTH) connection and a fiber broadband connection with a landline connection for free.

For DTH, users get the Xstream Box (Android TV Box) for free from the company with a subscription to a channel pack worth Rs 424 for free. Users will have the option to change the channels in the pack whenever they want.

Further, with the fiber broadband connection, users get the 200 Mbps plan from the company. The 200 Mbps broadband plan also comes with multiple over-the-top (OTT) benefits, including Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar VIP for one year, along with free access to the Airtel Xstream Premium.

One Airtel makes it convenient for multiple users to get access to all the important services, including broadband, mobile network connection, and DTH connection for a single bill. Not only that, but it also makes it cheaper for the users to get all of these connections and services. There are multiple other One Airtel plans as well, but this one is just the perfect one for your family.