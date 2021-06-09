JioPhone is used by millions of Indians because of its affordable nature and the excellent recharge plans that the company offers for feature phone users. For the unaware, JioPhone runs on the operating system called KaiOS. It is an operating system (OS) that runs on feature phones like the JioPhone around the world. In a recent announcement, WhatsApp announced that feature phones running on KaiOS will now be able to make WhatsApp voice calls. This feature wasn’t available for the users until now.

JioPhone Users Can Make VoIP Calls With WhatsApp

WhatsApp said that KaiOS devices will now support Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology. This means that now JioPhone users will be able to make voice calls through WhatsApp if they have an active Wi-Fi or data connection and are connected to a mobile network.

If you are a JioPhone user, ensure that your WhatsApp is updated to the latest version of 2.2110.41 for the device.

How Can JioPhone Users make WhatsApp Voice Calls?

JioPhone users can make WhatsApp voice calls by simply going to the chat window and clicking on the Options button. Then they will see a ‘Voice call’ button for making the call. It is also possible for the users to receive voice calls in WhatsApp the way they receive normal calls.

But the calls won’t go and come until and unless the user is connected to a cellular or a Wi-Fi network. This is a good move from WhatsApp since now JioPhone users won’t have to feel behind others and they can also utilise a good Wi-Fi network for making a VoIP call if they don’t have strong mobile network connectivity.

It is important to note that not just JioPhone users, but any user who has a device running on KaiOS will now be able to make WhatsApp voice calls. Most of the KaiOS devices already come with WhatsApp pre-installed. In fact, the application is said to be the most popular non-system application throughout the world.

WhatsApp had introduced the voice calling feature for smartphones way back in 2015. However, the feature has been now extended to the feature phone such as JioPhone six years after in 2021.