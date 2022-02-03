Garena Free Fire Codes You Can Redeem Today

Even though Players Unknown Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile India went out of business and then returned with new branding and a few changes, the players don’t see it the way they used to. In the meantime, Garena Free Fire, another battle royale game just like PUBG Mobile India garnered a lot of love. Users search for Free Fire codes to redeem every day. If you want a Free Fire redeem code, check out the list below.

Garena Free Fire Codes for Redeeming

The below mentioned are codes and the names of the items they are meant for:

1x Diamond Royale Voucher – Crate WJZDJ8HQRJAK

1x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot – 7BTQH3ZX92AH

2x Weapon Royale Voucher – 53M955JG4KTD

Weapon Royale Voucher – R9UVPEYJOXZX

Bonus 50 Points Power-Up – FFPLNZUWMALS

Green Balloon Token (20x) – FFCO8BS5JW2D

1x Diamond Royale Voucher – DM7Z79JEA896

Custom Room Cards (2x) – XUW3FNK7AV8N

K-pop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate (1x) – FFBCJVGJJ6VP

1X MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate – C7QJ-DSV9-779Q

3x Diamond Royale Vouchers and pet skin Spirit Fox: Battle Fox – FFPL72XC2SWE

Triple Captain – FFPL-PQLA-MXNS

3x Infiltrated Red Treatment Sniper Weapon Loot Crate – UHEV-KNBJ-CRFP

1x Infiltrated Red Treatment Sniper Weapon Loot Crate – TUJ9-Z4G8-Y7D4

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire Codes?

First of all, users need to log in to their account in the Garena Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site for which the URL can be found very easily in Google.

Select the codes from the list here, copy them and paste them into the text boxes and confirm. You will be asked to confirm again, do that and select and Ok.

After this, the code that you entered should be redeemed for you. In very less time, the game rewards should also reflect in the game vault. The in-game mail system will deliver the rewards from where you can collect them. These codes are available for today and will not work after midnight.