BSNL 4G PoC Trials With TCS, C-DoT to Take More Time

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is working with the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT) to generate proof of concept (PoC) for homegrown 4G. After multiple delays, the trials were expected to finish by January 31, 2022. But it looks like there will be more delays in the completion of the 4G trials as, until January 31, the companies involved haven’t been able to achieve success.

“The PoC should have been completed by January 31, 2022. But it did not and TCS hasn’t applied formally for an extension of the date, but the work is still going on,” an official aware of the matter asking to be anonymous told TelecomTalk.

TCS Optimistic About Sorting Out the Issues With BSNL 4G PoC

“TCS hasn’t stopped working on the PoC and they are optimistic and confident that the remaining issues will be solved. The company hasn’t formally asked for an extension of time yet so nothing can be said about how much more time it will take to be completed,” the official added.

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) 4G PoC should have finished by October 31, 2021, but then it was delayed to December 31, 2021, then further delayed to January 15, 2022, then to January 31, 2022, and now according to the source, it will take more time.

It is worth noting that Devusinh Chauhan, Minister of State (MoS) for Communications, had said that the PoC should be completed within January 31, 2022, and the 4G rollout should happen by September 2022. The state-run telco is expected to place an order for the 4G equipment by April 2022.

But because of the delays, the final rollout date is expected to be extended. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is also planning to infuse over 44,720 crore into BSNL in the next financial year which will go towards the 4G spectrum, capex, VRS, and tax aids.