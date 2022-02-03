iPhone Demand Grows in India, Apple Benefits

Apple has benefited from the growing demand for iPhones in India. The Cupertino based tech giant has roped in $2.09 billion of revenue during the December 2021 quarter in India, which is more than Samsung’s $2 billion. A Counterpoint Research report suggests that Apple’s sales increased by 34% YoY during the quarter to 2.3 million units.

Pandemic a Big Factor for Higher iPhone Sales

According to Bloomberg, Neil Shah, Partner and Research Head at Counterpoint, said Indians were ready to spend more lavishly on premium smartphones because in the pandemic, everyone’s life revolved around devices, and there was nothing else to spend on.

iPhones are very pricey, and the only affordable iPhone that is available in the market doesn’t come with the best camera or mobile features. Simply put, the iPhone SE 2 has a lot of better alternatives for the same price range.

Apple has had a very rough time in India as the company only sells its devices at a premium price tag. But since then, the Cupertino tech giant has been rising rapidly in the Indian market.

The iPhone 12 series, which started at Rs 70,000, was available under Rs 50,000 during the December 2021 quarter in India. Further, with the cashback incentives from some of the major banks in the country, the iPhones started gaining popularity.

However, Apple is still going to have to work its way into the Indian market because today, there are a lot more affordable options that provide users with a pretty good smartphone experience. iPhones aren’t expected to get a price cut, but Apple will have to find a way to incentivise Indians into purchasing more iPhones. The company’s challenges aren’t only limited to the price point but also the manufacturing within India.

The current iPhone 13 series comes at exactly the same price point the iPhone 12 series was launched in. It is great to see Apple not hiking the iPhone prices series after series in the country.