MIUI 13 Announced in India: Improved Performance, Refined Design and Multi-Tasking Features

The leading smartphone brand in the country, Xiaomi India, has officially announced the launch of the much-awaited MIUI 13 update for Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones just a day after hinting at its launch via a social media platform. The latest operating system from the company promises to offer an all-around upgrade and improved core experience to its more than 500 million active users globally as of the fourth quarter of 2021. The latest MIUI 13 comes with exciting new upgrades and features such as faster storage, higher background process efficiency, smarter processing, longer battery life and more.

Devices to Receive MIUI 13 Update

The Chief Operating Officer of Xiaomi India, Mr Muralikrishnan B, said in a statement that the company continuously works towards making MIUI the most user-centric OS for a phone, and with the new MIUI 13, the focus of the brand is to offer on improved performance, refined design, multitasking and optimisation features to the users. As of now, Xiaomi India has provided a list of smartphones that will receive the MIUI update in India. The list includes Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X Pro, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Mi 11X, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Mi 11 Lite, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 and Redmi 10 Prime smartphones. The other devices to receive the MIUI 13 update will be announced gradually.

MIUI 13 Features

The all-new MIUI 13 brings the Optimised File Storage System, which helps in managing the files that are stored in the system. The new Optimised File Storage System on MIUI 13 reduces fragmentation by actively managing stored data. To put it into perspective, other Android OS read and write speed drops by about 50% in around 36 months time, while the new MIUI 13 is capable of retaining up to 95%.

In addition to this, MIUI 13 also features RAM optimisation, which is an ultra-fine memory management method and helps improve the RAM efficiency on the device to a whole new level. The feature is capable of analysing the RAM usage by apps on the device and closes unimportant tasks ensuring optimum performance.

MIUI 13 also introduces Processor Priority Optimisation (PPO) which makes MIUI more fluid and responsive by allocating the system resources based on usage scenarios. PPO focuses on prioritising the active app above others and thus granting higher speed and performance. MIUI 13 also makes use of the Smart Balance feature to find the balance between performance and power consumption automatically and can extend the battery life of the device by up to 10%

MIUI 13 allows users to access their favourite apps in floating window mode through the sidebar using just a swipe. In a move to offer an enhanced aesthetic, MIUI 13 brings Super Wallpapers, which includes a bunch of Live Wallpapers that can be downloaded from the themes store. Additionally, MIUI 13 also offers a number of static wallpapers to enhance the look of the device.