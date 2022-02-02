MIUI 13 Update India Release Indicated by Xiaomi India, Might Arrive on February 9

As reported previously Xiaomi will be launching four devices namely Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Smart TV X43, and Redmi Smart Band Pro on February 9 in India. The smartphones have already been launched with MIUI 13 globally and the fitness tracker was also launched worldwide back in October of 2021. Now, in a new development, Xiaomi India has teased the release of its MIUI 13 operating system in the country as well. It is expected that the company will announce the rollout of the OS and eligible devices during the launch event.

Xiaomi India through their Twitter account shared a tweet that said “It’s 13 o’clock! Guess what’s coming?” and also shared a poster with older MIUI numerals on smartphone screens. This clearly hints towards the release of the OS in India. The news comes in only a week less than the brand announced the MIUI 13 update rollout globally excluding India. MIUI 13 OS from Xiaomi was initially released in China in December 2021.

MIUI 13 Features

MIUI 13 is the update over the company’s previous MIUI 12.5 Enhanced version and comes with optimised performance. The new MIUI 13 update brings in various new and exciting features such as Focused algorithms, Liquid Storage, Atomised Memory, Smart Balance, Sidebar, and more. The company also claims that MIUI 13 update improves the app fluency as devices will have 23% lesser frame drops while using the company’s inbuilt apps as well as 15% lesser frame drops while running other apps. Xiaomi also claims that the company’s flagship smartphones will now be able to run more than 14 apps at once in the background.

In addition to this, MIUI 13 also introduces a ‘focused algorithm’ which allocates system resources based on usage. The feature focuses on the active app and enhances the performance as well as provides faster speeds. MIUI 13 also features Atomised Memory which is capable of analysing the RAM usage by apps on the device and closes unimportant tasks ensuring optimum performance. Moreover, with the MIUI 13 update, users will be able to access their favourite apps in floating window mode through the sidebar using just a swipe. MIUI 13 update also brings privacy improvements such as privacy watermark for images, fraud protection and face verification detection.