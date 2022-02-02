The Indian consumer electronics manufacturer Noise has launched Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz smartwatch in India. The smartwatch is a budget offering from the company and some rumours surfaced on the web last week as well. The company has also recently launched its Noise ColorFit Caliber and ColorFit Ultra 2 in India. The device comes with 7-day battery life and also has health tracking features. The wearable is available for sale via the official website as well as multiple e-commerce websites. Mentioned below are the price and specification details of the newly launched Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz smartwatch.

Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz Specifications

The latest Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz comes with a 1.69-inch (240×280 pixels) TFT LCD display with thick bezels and a thicker chin. The display of the wearable can be customized using more than 100 available watch faces. The smartwatch also features support for Google Voice Assistant as well as Siri. The smartwatch also has support for Bluetooth calling which will allow users to place a call without using their smartphones. Moreover, the gadget also allows the users to see their recent call records as well as contacts directly via the smartwatch itself.

As mentioned above, the wearable comes with multiple health tracking features which include a sleep monitor, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, and heart rate monitoring. In addition to this, the wearable offers nine sports modes comprising running, walking, cycling, yoga, and more. One of the most attractive features of the new Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz is that it allows users to play mini-games that are preinstalled on the smartwatch.

The device comes with Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity and offers compatibility to smartphones running at least Android 4 or iOS 8. The device is also IP67 rated for dust and water resistance. The smartwatch is backed by a 230mAh which is claimed to run for seven days on a single charge and the wearable can be charged completely in two hours.

Pricing and Availability

The newly launched Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz has a retail price of Rs 4,999 or $67; however, the device has been launched at an introductory offer of Rs 3,999 or $47. The wearable comes in four distinct colour options – Jet Black, Midnight Gold, Olive Gold, and Silver Grey. The latest smartwatch is available for sale via the company’s official website as well as e-commerce platforms – Amazon and Flipkart.