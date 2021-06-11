Gionee’s New StylFit Smartwatches Come With Bluetooth Voice Calling Support in India

Gionee, a Chinese technology maker, has just launched three new smartwatches in India, namely Gionee StylFit GSW6, Gionee StylFit GSW7, and Gionee StylFit GSW8. Two of the smartwatches come with support for Bluetooth-based voice calling. Of course, as the case with all other smartwatches, these products from Gionee also come with support for fitness features and heart-rate monitoring. Regardless of whether you are an Android user or an iOS user, you can connect this smartwatch with your smartphone. Let’s take a look at the specifications and the price of the smartwatch ahead.

Gionee StylFit GSW6 Specifications

The Gionee StylFit GSW6 has a square display at the top with curved glass protection. It can support Bluetooth connectivity which will enable control for music playback and voice calling for the user. The smartwatches come with an in-built speaker and a microphone. So users can just connect their Bluetooth earphones/headphones with the smartwatch and attend the call directly from it.

It also comes with support for sleep monitoring, SpO2 sensor, heart-rate monitoring and has over 40 cloud-based watch faces. The smartwatch packs a 220mAh battery that can offer battery life of up to 15 days to the user.

Gionee StylFit GSW7 Specifications

The Gionee StylFit GSW7 comes with a 1.3-inch circular touch display. This model however does not include Bluetooth based voice calling support. Users can also click pictures from their smartphone wirelessly through the dedicated controls present on the smartwatch.

The smartwatch comes with a dedicated fitness mode that will track all your fitness activities on a daily. For getting real-time stats from the smartwatch, users can pair it with the G-Buddy application that is available for both Android and iOS devices.

It also has an IP67 rating meaning it is dust and water-resistant. The smartwatch runs on a 130mAh battery which is surprisingly smaller than the battery in the GSW6. The Gionee StylFit GSW7 can deliver a performance of up to 4 days only, which is very little.

Gionee StylFit GSW8 Specifications

The Gionee StylFit GSW8 comes with a circular display on the top much like the GSW7. It has all the features of the GSW7 and more. This smartwatch also comes with support for voice calls using Bluetooth. The Gionee StylFit GSW8 further comes with support for tracking the menstrual cycle for women, a calorie counter, and several other fitness features.

One of the best things about the GSW8 smartwatch is its big battery. It packs a 300mAh battery that can deliver users performance for up to 18 days.

Gionee StylFit GSW6, Gionee StylFit GSW7, Gionee StylFit GSW8 Price In India

The Gionee StylFit GSW6 smartwatch has been priced at Rs 6,999 in India. On the other hand, the Gionee StylFit GSW7 is priced much lower at Rs 3,999, while the Gionee StylFit GSW8 is priced at Rs 8,999.

As an introductory offer, the company is giving the Gionee StylFit GSW7 for Rs 2,099 only on Flipkart from June 13, 2021. The other two smartwatches will be available soon.