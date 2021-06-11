Bharti Airtel has been adding new customers at a rapid pace. In fact, the telco outperformed Reliance Jio, India’s number one telecom operator, for consecutive months and added more customers. With more customers wanting to be a part of the company’s subscribers base, Airtel needs to have more numbering resources.

To help Bharti Airtel with the same, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has assigned the telco new Mobile Switching Center (MSC) codes so that the telco can meet the demands of new subscribers. The telco has been assigned new MSC codes in two regions.

Bharti Airtel Gets New MSC Codes for Assam and North East

Bharti Airtel has received new MSC codes for meeting the increasing demand for mobile services in Assam and the North East. The DoT has assigned separate MSC codes to the telco for both regions.

For Assam, Bharti Airtel has received 84530-84539 MSC codes, and for North-East, the telco has received 87980-87989 MSC code. For each region, Airtel will be able to meet the demands of 1 million new customers with the recently allotted MSC codes from the telecom department.

This means, with both the circles combined, the telco can meet the demands of 2 million new customers in the regions. For those of you who don’t know, the first five digits of your mobile number is called Mobile Switching Center (MSC) code.

The DoT allocates MSC codes in a limited quantity each time a telco needs them because it is a scarce resource. As more and more numbers are issued, the MSC code will keep getting exhausted.

On top of that, DoT only assigns the new MSC codes on the basis of a region. The telcos have to submit a request for the MSC codes and state the circle they want it for. Upon verifying the request, the telecom department then issues the new MSC code to the telcos.

Bharti Airtel doesn’t request for MSC codes too often. But its competitor Reliance Jio gets issued new MSC codes at regular intervals. This just shows the popularity of Reliance Jio and the kind of demand that the company gets for its services.