Samsung Galaxy M32 Spotted Doing Rounds at Bluetooth SIG, Hints at Potential Launch

Samsung launched its M-series of devices back in 2019 with a refocused aim and a new strategy to take the budget segment by storm after its J-series failed to live up to the likes of Redmi or Realme.

Since then, the company has launched multiple versions of its devices, from the M20 to the M30 to the flagship-grade M50 series; the M-series of devices have become quite a rage in the Indian market.

Now, it seems that Samsung is getting ready to launch the M32 as the device has received certification from the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG). This comes after months of rumours surrounding the device.

This comes after the device allegedly appeared on BIS or the Bureau of Indian Standards certification site, suggesting a prospective arrival in India and other markets where the company has some foothold.

What Do We Know About The Samsung Galaxy M32

The Bluetooth SIG site listed the Samsung Galaxy M32 in two variants with the model numbers SM-M325F_DS and SM-M324FV_DS. The listing, which was initially reported by 91mobiles, came with the publishing date of May 18 with the hint that the device had Bluetooth 5.0.

Other than this, there are no details on the Bluetooth SIG site about the device, but certain reports can provide some insight regarding the device.

An alleged certification on Europe’s DEKRA certification in April suggested that the phone would come with a 6,000 mAh battery. Geekbench indicates that the device could run on Android 11 with the model number SM-M325FV hinting that the device would be powered by the Helio G80 SoC with at least 6GB of RAM.

The M32 was tipped to be a rebranded version of the A32 4G that was launched back in February sporting a 6.4-inch panel; however, the A32 features a 5,000 mAh battery. Do note that Samsung is yet to confirm the development of the M32, so take this information with a pinch of salt.

Recently we also saw the A22 5G doing the rounds at SIG, featuring support for Bluetooth 5.0 and a possible Dimensity 700 chip. The device is also expected to feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ LCD panel and a triple camera module with a 48MP primary sensor. The device could feature an Helio G80, much like the M32 for its 4G variant, as it has been tipped to come in both 5G and 4G models.