Realme GT Tipped to Launch in India Soon

Realme launched its flagship smartphone, the Realme GT, back in March this year in its home country China. A month later, the brand launched an affordable version of it called Realme GT Neo, which is also expected to launch in the Indian market under the Realme X7 Max moniker. Now in the latest development, it has been reported that the company is also planning to launch the Realme GT in India as well. Earlier, there was no official information about the arrival of the smartphone, but today the company has hinted at the launch with a new tweet.

Realme GT Expected India Launch

Realme India shared a Twitter post claiming that the Realme GT will be among the first brands to support Android 12 Beta 1. The tweet reads, “With our upcoming #realmeGT, we are among the first brands to support Android 12 Beta 1″. The fact that the brand has used the “upcoming Realme GT” strongly hints at an imminent launch of the phone. The smartphone is already launched in China, and if it’s not the hint, then there was no point in writing an upcoming tweet.

If the company didn’t have any intentions to launch the phone in the country, then it wouldn’t have shared the tweet from its official India Twitter handle. If the speculation turns out to be true, then it would be the first official teaser from the company.

It’s too early to expect any launch date for the Realme GT in India, and the company is also yet to reveal anything. It seems that the brand will take some time to launch the phone in the Indian market as the company has already postponed the launch of the Realme X7 Max in the country due to the second wave of COVID-19.

Do note that the company is yet to reveal anything, and it’s advisable to take this piece of information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official announcement. Also, do share your thoughts about the Realme GT in the comment section.