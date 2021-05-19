POCO M3 Pro 5G Unboxing Video Goes Live, Reveals Price and More

POCO is all set to launch a new smartphone in the global market called the POCO M3 Pro 5G. The company has already scheduled the launch event today at 5:30 PM IST. Recently, the company has teased some vital information about the smartphone that include design, processor, and camera specifications. Hours ahead of the official launch, we get to know more about the features of the phone as an unboxing video of the POCO M3 Pro 5G has surfaced on the web. The unboxing video confirmed all the specifications of the phone along with variant details, design, and most importantly, the price of the smartphone. Let’s have a detailed look at the unboxing video of POCO M3 Pro 5G.

POCO M3 Pro 5G Leaked Price

A YouTuber with the channel name ChinaMobileMag has posted the unboxing video of the POCO M3 Pro 5G ahead of the official launch. It is a complete unboxing video that reveals all the specifications, details and design of the handset. In the comment section of the video, the content creator replied to a comment revealing the variants of the POCO M3 Pro 5G with the pricing.

According to the creator, the POCO M3 Pro 5G is said to launch with a starting price of EUR 179 (Approx Rs 16,000) for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. On the other hand, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model will be launched with a price tag of EUR 199 (approx Rs 17,750). The unboxing video confirmed that the handset would arrive in the Black colour option.

POCO M3 Pro 5G Specifications

The unboxing video of the POCO M3 Pro 5G seems legit as the YouTuber has shown the complete phone without hiding anything. The protective peel on the handset confirmed that it ships with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ DoT display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is fuelled by a massive 5,000mAh battery, along with a 48MP triple rear-camera setup.

The video also confirmed that the phone would run on the Android 11 operating system based on MIUI 12.0.5. The smartphone supports dual SIM cards along with a microSD card slot to expand the storage capacity of the phone. It would be interesting to see whether the leaked unboxing video matches with the official launch or not.