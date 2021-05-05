Realme C20A Retail Box Live Images Surfaced on Web Ahead of Launch

Realme is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in the Indian market with the launch of the Realme C20A. We have already witnessed the handset in numerous leaks and rumours and it has also appeared on several certifications and benchmarking websites. Now in the latest development, the live images of the retail box has appeared ahead of the official launch. Popular tipster Abhishek Yadav has shared the image of the retail box of the upcoming Realme C20A smartphone on his official Twitter handle revealing some of the vital information about the phone. Let’s have a closer look at the live image of the Realme C20A retail box.

Realme C20A Retail Box Leaked Renders

The leaked render shared by the tipster suggests that the Realme C20A will pack a massive 5,000mAh battery. The retail box leak also claims that the handset will be powered by the Mediatek Helio G35 processor, clubbed with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. The smartphone is tipped to launch with a 6.5-inch LCD display with a waterdrop notch design to accommodate the front camera setup. The live image also confirmed that the Realme C20A will ship with model number RMX3063. On the software front, the smartphone is said to run on the Android operating system. Besides, the leaked render didn’t reveal much about the smartphone.

Going with the previous leaks, the smartphone is said to ship with a single 8MP camera sensor at the back along with an LED flash. Upfront it’s expected to feature a 5MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls that sits underneath the waterdrop notch. Rumours suggest that the Realme C20A is going to launch in the Bangladesh region first and then it will make its move to other markets.

Do note that the company is yet to reveal anything officially and all this information is based on leaks and rumours. It’s advisable to take this information with a grain of salt until the company makes any official announcement.