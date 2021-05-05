How Is Satellite Internet Shaping the Future?

Satellite Internet is one of the best internetconnectivity mediums in recent times. Since internet connectivity has been challenging in rural areas, the demand for satellite internet has increased drastically. In simple terms, satellite internet is the ability to transform and receive data from a relatively small dish on earth and communicate with an orbiting geostationary satellite above earth’s equator. If you are not aware of how satellite internet works, follow the article to the end for a comprehensive and detailed guide.

How Does Satellite Internet Works?

Satellite Internet works by using radio waves to communicate with satellites orbiting the earth. The data is sent and received through a communication network that begins with your device and travels through the satellite dish out in space. The network is sent back to ground stations on earth, known as network operations centres (NOC). The entire working of satellite internet can be summed in five-party relay system which are:

· Internet-ready service

· Modem/router

· Satellite dish

· Satellite in space

· Network Operations Centre (NOC)

Important Aspects of Satellite Internet

Data communication via satellite is almost similar to land-based data provider. Internet user gets high-speed internet connection from both the medium. There are some aspects that are associated with satellite internet. Some of them are:

· Geostationary Satellite: There is a specific place in space where the satellite is placed for transmitting signals to ground stations for providing internet services. These satellites appear to be stationary. However, it revolves around the surface of the earth at the same speed. Geostationary satellites are only located 22,300 miles above the earth’s equator and nowhere else.

· Satellite Latency: In case you do not know, latency refers to the time period that a single piece of information takes to make a round trip back to the satellite connection. It is one of the common terms used in satellite internet connections. Normally, a satellite connection takes half a second to begin the file transfer, which is insignificant.

· Satellite Look Angle: Any obstacle that is present between the installation location of the satellite dish and the orbiting satellite will reduce the internet speed significantly. However, by using a look angle calculator, you can set the satellite look angle to make the line-of-sight obstacle-free.

· Contention Ratios: Contention ratios are nothing but the number of subscribers that can share the connection at a particular period. Contention ratios do not guarantee any speed as it is impossible to know if all other subscribers sharing the channel are downloading intensive data files.

· Satellite Router: Satellite routers are the prime equipment for ground control services. The coax cables from the satellite dish inside a building are connected to the router for providing internet services.

Starlink Receives 500,000 Preorders

The founder of SpaceX, Elon Musk, revealed that the company had received more than 500,000 preorders for its Starlink, a satellite internet service provider. Elon Musk tweeted the only limitation related to the demand for Starlink satellite service. He stated that the only limitation is the high density of users in urban areas. The company plans to deploy 12,000 satellites in total and has marked that the Starlink constellation will cost roughly around $10 billion.