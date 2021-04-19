Starlink Broadband Services Will Come to India Very Soon: Elon Musk

Starlink, the satellite broadband company backed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX is finding its future very difficult in India owing to policy reasons. Multiple bodies in India have argued about the company’s ‘premature’ launch of services in the country and taking money from the people when its future is not decided.

But clearing all doubts, according to an IANS report, Elon Musk said Starlink will start its upgraded satellite internet service by the end of the year in multiple new regions, including in India. Musk believes that Starlink’s broadband service will make the internet ‘more affordable’ for the people living in remote areas of the world.

Starlink Broadband to Offer Up to 300 Mbps Speed

Starlink will be upgrading the threshold of maximum speed offered to the customers. Currently, the company offers a maximum speed of up to 150 Mbps, but that will soon be upgraded to 300 Mbps.

The company plans to provide such high-speed internet services with the help of a network of 12,000 satellites. Starlink has already sent 1,200 satellites to orbit and is in the process to send more soon.

Musk confirmed this to a user on Twitter. The billionaire said that Starlink’s services will be fully ‘mobile’ later in the year and further said that users will be able to carry the ‘Dishy McFlatface’, (the dish terminal provided by the company) anywhere they wish to. This would mean that users can carry their high-speed broadband connection anywhere they go to.

Musk further said that Starlink’s service uptime in addition to bandwidth and latency are improving rapidly. The new program is expected to come out of beta by the summer.

People in India can currently pre-book a connection from Starlink by opting for a $99 payment. The company has said that it is completely refundable in case the user doesn’t want to avail the services in future. Even though Musk has said that the services will come to India very soon, it remains to be seen what are the updated guidelines for satellite internet services. The government will reveal the new guidelines very soon.