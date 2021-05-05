Qualcomm Teams Up With LitePoint to Test 5G Small Cells Platform

The American multinational company Qualcomm has signed a new deal with LitePoint, which is the leading provider of the wireless test situation. Under the new partnership, LitePoint will provide a 5G evaluation for the Qualcomm 5G RAN Platform for Small Cells (FSM100XX). In case you are not aware, Qualcomm’s 5G RAN Platform for Small Cells is a software that allows partners to upgrade, monitor and manage future 5G mobile networks. Also, it is the first 5G NR solution for 5G small cells with its 10nm solution supporting both sub-6 GHz and mmWave spectrum bands.

LitePoint is Delighted to Work with Qualcomm

Rex Chen, the director of strategic business development at LitePoint marked that the 5G small cell engagement is built on the longstanding, trusted and successful cooperation between the entities for many years and strengthens their in-depth expertise to enable 5G small cells. He also marked that LitePoint is delighted to work with Qualcomm to support product design through manufacturing test for its 5G small cell solution.

Partnership Will Accelerate 5G Deployments Across Indoor and Outdoor Locations

The partnership of Qualcomm with LitePoint will accelerate the 5G network deployments across indoor and outdoor locations. Also, the 5G test solutions of LitePoint will provide comprehensive non-signalling test coverage of small cell base stations. Victor Abramsky, vice president of engineering at Qualcomm technologies expressed his opinions on the partnership and marked that Qualcomm is grateful to work with LitePoint to aid the rapidly growing 5G industry with enhanced smartphone broadband connectivity by improving capacity, performance, coverage and power efficiency of the network.

He also stated that teaming up with industry leaders like LitePoint will help Qualcomm speed up the deployment of 5G small cells by offering customers advanced 5G technologies. As stated by LitePoint, its IQgig-5G is a fully integrated versatile multiband millimetre wave (mmWave) non-signalling test solution. The three major 5G technology options covered by the test solution are 5G 3GPP NR (Release15), 5G Small Cell, V5GTF (pre-5G). The LitePoint IQgig-5G is the first of its kind to support all 5G FR2 frequencies within a 23-56 GHz range. The one-box design of the test solution makes it easy to use and maintain.