MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition Now Available for Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

In a recent development, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is apparently receiving its MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition update in India. A number of users have taken to their Twitter feeds to post the said update. In addition to this, reports are also coming in that along with Indian users, the device users in Turkey are also receiving MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition update. The Enhanced Edition of MIUI 12.5 is based on Android 11. According to the reports, Users in India are receiving V12.5.4.0.RKOINXM version whereas users in Turkey are receiving the V12.5.4.0.RKOTRXM version of the said modified Android ROM created by Xiaomi for its smartphone users.

The New Features in the Update

As mentioned above a lot of Xiaomi users have been posting the latest update of MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition on their Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE smartphones using their Twitter handle. The size of the update is mentioned to be 479MB and according to a report, the update is going to introduce a swift performance for more life between charges. Moreover, to ensure a smooth user experience the update is also bringing in a new focused algorithm that dynamically allocates system resources based on specific scenes. Along with a new liquid storage mechanism that maintains the responsiveness of the device for a long period, the Enhanced Edition of MIUI 12.5 also comes with atomized memory for a better memory management mechanism.

The Chinese smartphone maker has also warned the users of Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE that they should wait for the update to arrive via the on-the-air (OTA) method and should not go for any third-party links as it could be dangerous for the device. Furthermore, users can also check the availability of the update manually by going to the stings option on the handset. It is also advisable that the update should be downloaded with seamless Wi-Fi connectivity and when the device is fully charged.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Specifications

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE was launched in India in the month of September and came at a price of Rs 26,999. The handset comes with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) 10-bit flat Polymer OLED true-colour display and support for 90Hz refresh rate. The processor used in the smartphone is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G and is complemented with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

For the camera module, the device has a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary sensor, along with an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 5MP macro shooter. The handset also has a 20MP selfie shooter at the front. The device is backed by a 4250mAh battery and supports a 33W fast charge technology.