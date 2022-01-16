Xiaomi 11T Pro Expected to Receive MIUI 13 Update in India Soon Post Launch

There have been several reports surrounding the upcoming Xiaomi 11T Pro that the smartphone manufacturer is all set to release on January 19. During the end of the launch event for the Xiaomi 11i series in India, the company had teased a new smartphone dubbed as “Hyperphone” which will be Xiaomi 11T Pro and the device is going to compete with the likes of the OnePlus 9RT and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. Now according to a new report from MySmartPrice, Xiaomi 11T Pro could be one of the first devices to receive MIUI 13 update in India.

The report from the publication also informs that Xiaomi 11T Pro is expected to arrive with MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition. MIUI 12.5 Enhanced version comes with features such as Atomised memory, liquid storage, smart balance, and focused algorithms. It also lets users uninstall most of the system apps. If the report is to be believed, Xiaomi 11T Pro could also become one of the first devices to receive the Android 12 update in India. It was also further reported on the website that Xiaomi 11T Pro will offer three years of Android updates as well as four years of security patches.

Specification Details for Xiaomi 11T Pro

There have been multiple rumours in the past providing intel on specification details of the upcoming device from Xiaomi. Xiaomi 11T Pro which is being branded as Hyperphone for India is set to launch on January 19, and a listing on Amazon suggests that the device will come with a display featuring a 10-bit AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is set to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC. The listing also mentions that the upcoming smartphone will get 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge fast charging technology capable of charging the device in just 17 minutes.

The above-mentioned features are identical to the features that came with the European version of the device. If the trend is followed, Xiaomi 11T Pro can come featuring a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 108MP primary camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5MP telemacro camera. The front of the device could feature a 16MP camera for selfies. Connectivity options on the device can be expected to include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port.