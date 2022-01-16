OnePlus 9RT vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: OnePlus Device Much Better

A new year is upon us and two of the leading smartphone manufacturers have already launched their first mid-premium range category smartphones Samsung launched its much-awaited Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G whereas OnePlus launched its OnePlus 9RT a couple of days ago. Both devices have specifications falling in a similar segment, however, it seems that the OnePlus 9RT might have a bit of an edge over the Korean smartphone maker’s latest devices. Whether its price difference or storage variants, the handset from OnePlus seems to have an upper hand over the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. Mentioned below is a detailed comparison between the two devices for users to make a choice from.

Specification Details of OnePlus 9RT and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Talking about the display of the device OnePlus 9RT has been launched with a 6.62-inch FHD+ display that can support up to 120Hz of refresh rate, 600Hz of touch sampling rate and 1300nits of maximum brightness. On the other hand, Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes with a display featuring a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Furthermore, the OnePlus 9RT comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage whereas the latest device from Samsung features an Exynos 2100 chipset paired up with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. In India, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available in 128GB and 256GB internal storage variants.

As far as camera specs are considered, the newly launched OnePlus 9RT comes with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor along with a 6MP ultra-wide-angle lens and 2MP macro sensor. The front of the OnePlus 9RT features a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor as well. Galaxy S21 FE 5G on the other hand, the device features a triple rear camera setup on its camera module consisting of a 12MP primary camera with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens along with a 12MP ultra-wide shooter and an 8MP telephoto camera. The handset also features a 32 MP selfie camera at the front with an f/2.2 lens.

In addition to this, the OnePlus 9RT is backed by a 4500mAh battery and supports 65W fast-charge technology that is capable of charging the device in just 29 minutes whereas the handset from Samsung is backed by a 4500mAh battery and supports 25W Super-Fast wired fast charging, 15W wireless fast charging, and reverse charging technology.

Pricing of the Devices

Talking about the pricing of the two newly launched devices, the latest OnePlus 9RT has been launched at a price tag of Rs 42,999 for its 8GB+128GB storage variant and the superior memory variant with 12GB+256GB will be available for Rs 46,999. On the contrary, the all-new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G has been priced at Rs 54,999 and Rs 58,999 for the 128GB and 256GB storage variants respectively.