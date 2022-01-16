Airtel Xstream Fiber Broadband Plans With One-Year TV Subscription to Disney + Hotstar

Airtel Xstream Fiber

Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband has a wide array of plans for subscribers offering high-speed data and a few plans providing access to a one-year subscription to various OTT entertainment content. Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband plans start at Rs 499 and extend to Rs 3999. While the access to OTT content begins at Rs 999 plan, Disney + Hotstar is offered as Airtel Thanks app exclusive, and the subscribers cannot spot the benefit on the Airtel website. Below are Airtel broadband plans that provide a one-year subscription to Disney + Hotstar.

Airtel Xstream Rs 999 Broadband Plan

Airtel Xstream broadband plan at Rs 999 is an Entertainment plan that offers unlimited data with speed up to 200 Mbps and unlimited local and STD calls. As Airtel Thanks benefit, the plan provides one-year access to Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Wynk app with unlimited downloads, courses on Shaw Academy, FASTag and priority services at Airtel stores and customer care centres.

Airtel Xstream Rs 1499 Broadband Plan

Airtel subscribers can also get one-year Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime access with Airtel Xstream Rs 1499 broadband plan. Dubbed as a Professional plan, it comes with the same Airtel Thanks app benefits as Rs 999 Airtel broadband plan. In terms of data and call benefits, Airtel’s Rs 1499 plan offers unlimited data with up to 300 Mbps speed and unlimited calls.

Airtel Xstream Rs 3999 Broadband Plan

The highest in the range, Rs 3999 Airtel Xstream broadband plan, is another plan that offers Disney + Hotstar subscription. Similar to Rs 999 and Rs 1499 plans, subscribers get a one-year Amazon Prime streaming service, besides all Airtel Thanks app benefits. This plan provides the highest speed, up to 1 Gbps, for unlimited internet and calls.

The basic and standard plans, coming at price tags Rs 499 and Rs 799, do not offer any OTT streaming benefits. They limit their add-ons to free Wync Music, a one-year access to Shaw Academy and unlimited FASTag. All Airtel broadband plans come with a free router. The subscriber has to pay an activation or installation fee of Rs 1000 for Airtel broadband. If the user chooses an annual rental plan of 6/12 months, this charge can be waived.

An astute writer with a track record in writing and publishing content for various industries, Ria brings on board her wealth of experience in journalism and love for technology to TelecomTalk. When not writing or reading, she spends a copious amount of time daydreaming and finding obscure Japanese folklore on the internet.

