Airtel, Jio and Vi 2GB Major Daily Data Prepaid Plans Listed

Key telecom operators – Airtel, Jio and Vi – offer their subscribers a wide range of prepaid plans. Choosing one among them primarily depends on data benefit, validity, streaming service, call and SMS benefits. A careful scrutiny can help subscribers save money on prepaid plans. One such way is to choose the annual prepaid plans. Although they come with a four-digit price tag, a yearly plan eliminates the hassle to allocate a budget for recharge in the respective period, also provides more data benefits for lesser money. Here we look into the 2GB daily data prepaid plans of Airtel, Jio and Vi and the annual plans providing the same benefits.

Airtel 2GB Daily Data Prepaid Plan vs Annual Plan

Airtel is one operator that provides a wide gamut of 2GB daily data prepaid plans. There are lots of plans coming at various price denominations. Some of them are Rs 179 (28 days validity), Rs 359 (28 days validity), Rs 549 (56 days validity), Rs 838 (56 days validity), Rs 839 (84 days validity), Rs 1799 (365 days validity), Rs 2999 (365 days validity) and Rs 3359 (365 days validity). All these plans come with 100 SMS/day and unlimited calls benefits. The differentiating factors primarily come in streaming benefits and validity these plans offer. Most of them come with 30-day Amazon Prime video benefits and a few offer access to Airtel’s Xstream mobile pack besides other Airtel Thanks App benefits. Airtel prepaid plans at Rs 838 and Rs 3359 are the ones that offer a one-year subscription to Disney + Hotstar.

Computing the daily data benefit, it is evident that the benefits increase when the plan price rises. The subscriber will pay less for per day data benefits. For instance, a subscriber who pays Rs 359 for twelve months will pay Rs 4308 over a period of 12 months. Instead, if the user chooses an annual plan of Rs 2999 directly, one will save Rs 1309. Even if the subscriber decides Rs 3359 annual plan, one can save around Rs 949. Additionally, a one-year mobile subscription to Disney+ Hotstar also comes with the plan.

Jio 2GB Daily Data Prepaid Plan vs Annual Plan

Jio 2GB daily data prepaid plans start from Rs 249. The highest Jio annual plan comes at Rs 3119. Various price points available for Jio 2GB daily data plans include Rs 249 (23 days validity), Rs 299 (28 days validity), Rs 499 (28 days validity), Rs 533 (56 days validity), Rs 719 (84 days validity), Rs 799 (56 days validity), Rs 1066 (84 days validity), Rs 2879 (365 days validity), Rs 3119 (365 days validity). All plans come with Jio’s own suite of streaming applications, unlimited calls and 100 SMS/day. Four plans – at Rs 499, Rs 799, Rs 1066 and Rs 3119 – come with a free one-year mobile subscription to Disney+ Hotstar streaming benefit.

Vi 2GB Daily Data Prepaid Plans

Vi offers 2GB daily data prepaid plans at Rs 179 (28 days validity), Rs 359 (28 days validity), Rs 539 (56 days validity) and Rs 839 (84 days validity). There is no annual plan for Vi offering 2GB per day data. However, Vi prepaid plan at Rs 3099 offers 1.5GB/day. The other two annual plans come at Rs 1799 (24GB total data) and Rs 2899 (1.5GB/day data). Vi offers Vi’s own streaming services Vi Movies and TV, with most of these plans, besides 100 SMS/day and free call benefits. Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription for one-year comes only with a Rs 3099 plan if considering 2GB/day or 1.5GB/day data offers.

Overall, the subscribers may have to compute the data benefit v/s its monthly pricing for all plans and compare it with annual prepaid plans to grab a glance at the annual savings one can make. This can help them make some considerable savings at the end of the year.