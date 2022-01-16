Airtel and Vi Offerings for New Postpaid Service Adopters

In today’s day and age, users need plans that can offer them everything in one place, be it good-quality internet, unlimited voice calls or added benefits that come along. Telcos in the country have been providing multiple plans bundled up with offers to satisfy the need of the users. While some users might prefer to go for the prepaid plans while subscribing for their mobile services, some on the other hand might as well go for postpaid plans. However, for users of prepaid plans who are looking to adopt postpaid plans for a change, the two major telcos of India – Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea offer exciting postpaid plans suitable for first-time users.

Bharti Airtel Postpaid Plans

The first plan on the list is Infinity Family Plan 399 which is an affordable option for first-time users. Airtel offers a postpaid plan at a price tag of Rs 399 per month which provides 40GB monthly data with rollover up to 200GB along with unlimited calls. The unlimited calls include local, STD and roaming. In addition to this, users also get 100 SMS per day. Users only get 1 regular SIM along with this plan. Even though it is the cheapest postpaid plan from Airtel, the telco does offer some Airtel Thanks rewards with the plan. Users can get one year of access to Shaw academy along with Airtel X-stream App premium and Wynk as well as Juggernaut books.

Airtel also offers plans that come offering better benefits but are also expensive. One such plan is the Family Infinity Plan 1599. Airtel offers a postpaid plan at a price tag of Rs 1,599 which provides 500GB monthly data with rollover up to 200GB along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The plan also offers 200 ISD minutes and a 10% discount on IR packs. Upon subscribing users receive 1 free Add-on regular voice connection for family members along with 1 regular SIM. Moreover, users get access to Airtel Thanks Platinum rewards which includes Amazon Prime membership for 1 year at no extra cost as well as Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership for 1 year at no extra cost. The other benefits include Airtel X-stream App premium, Wynk premium and more.

Vodafone Idea Postpaid Plans

Vodafone Idea or Vi offers postpaid plans for both individual connections as well as family connections. First-time individual users can go for the Rs 399 plan from Vi which is also a best seller. The plan offers 40GB of data a month with rollover data of 200GB as well as 100 SMS/month. Users also get access to Vi Movies and TV along with this plan. Another individual plan offered by Vi is a RedX plan that comes at a price tag of Rs 1,099 and offers unlimited data along with added benefits. The plan also offers 100 SMS/month and comes with a lock-in period of 6 months.

In addition to this, Vi also offers family postpaid plans and first-time users can go for Rs 699 plan which offers connections for two members. The plan offers a total of 80GB of data with 40GB for the primary connections as well as the secondary. Users can get up to 200GB of rollover data along with 3000 SMS/month. Along with unlimited local, STD and national roaming voice calls, the only additional benefit that comes along with this plan are access to Vi Movies and TV. For users who are looking for plans with unlimited data and multiple connections, another RedX plan from Vi is available at a price tag of Rs 2,299 a month and comes with truly unlimited data. The plan offers connectivity for 5 family members and the primary as well as secondary connections receive unlimited data and voice calls along with 3000 SMS/month.

As far as added benefits are considered, both the RedX plans come bundled up with multiple OTT subscriptions and more. Users can get access to a yearlong subscription to Netflix on TV and Mobile at no additional cost. The plans also offer a subscription to one year of Amazon Prime worth Rs 1,499 as well as a Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription for one-year worth Rs 499. In addition to this, the RedX plans also offer Access to International & Domestic airport lounges at no extra cost.