OnePlus 10 Pro Spotted at Certification Sites by Renowned Tipster, India Launch on the Horizon

Chinese smartphone giant OnePlus has recently launched its OnePlus 10 Pro in China. Recent information revealed by a known tipster suggests that the launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro in India is also just around the corner.

However, the company hasn’t made any official announcement yet, but news regarding the spotting of the device at a few certification sites suggest that the launch of the handset in India is on the horizon. Previously, the OnePlus 10 Pro was also spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Bluetooth SIG certification websites.

What do we Know?

According to a recent intel revealed by renowned tipster Mukul Sharma, the OnePlus 10 Pro was listed on a few certification sites. The listing affirms the support for NFC and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity on the handset and the device is expected to have model number NE2211. If the intel is to believe, we could expect the launch of the device in India pretty soon, however, the official date is yet to be announced by the manufacturer.

Earlier this week, the OnePlus 10 Pro was also spotted at BIS and Bluetooth SIG certification website with the same NE2211 model number. In separate news, OnePlus has also announced via a Weibo post that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be the official device for the upcoming PEL Peace Elite Professional League 2022 which happens to be one of the major esports leagues in China.

OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications

In its recent launch in China, the OnePlus 10 Pro came with a display featuring a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440×3,216 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a 20.1:9 aspect ratio and a dynamic refresh rate ranging between 1Hz and 120Hz. The display has a peak brightness of 1300nits and features a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for an added layer of protection. The device has dual nano SIM slots and is powered by Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top.

The handset features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset paired up with 12GB of RAM. The device offers internal storage of 256GB. As far as camera module is considered, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48MP primary sensor along with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and an 8MP telephoto sensor. The device also features optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The front of the device sports a 32MP selfie shooter. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 80W Super Flash Charge wired charging and 50W Wireless Flash Charge technology.