Amazfit Smartwatches Deals That You Don’t Want to Miss

As republic day approaches, customers can expect a sale on all their favourite electronic gadgets including smartphones, smartwatches, Smart TV and more. Online shopping website such as Amazon and Flipkart have already announced their Republic Day sales. Both the e-commerce platforms will commence their sale from January 17 with special access to premium members from January 16. Amazon Republic Day sales will go on till January 20 whereas Flipkart sales are scheduled to go on until January 22. Chinese smartwatch brand Amazfit will also be offering amazing discounts on its products in the upcoming sale. Let’s take a look at the deals offered by Amazfit.

Smartwatches on Sale

Amazfit is offering deals on its GTR series and the BIP U series. The deals are being offered by the brand on its GTR 3 Pro, GTR 2 as well as the affordable BIP U series. Amazfit is known for its affordable and quality smartwatches. The first device on the list is the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro which was launched by the company in India at a price tag of Rs 18,999. The flagship device will be available for Rs 17,999 during the Republic Day sale.

GTR 3 Pro comes with a 1.45-inch display and offers more than 150 sports modes as well as more than 150 watch faces. The device also has features such as Stress Monitor, Breathing Rate Monitor, Female Cycle Tracker, Classic Crown for Smooth Navigation, Alexa and Offline Voice Assistant.

Next on the list is a budget smartwatch from the BIP U series of smartwatches offered by Amazfit. BIP U Pro arrived in India at a price tag of Rs 4,999 and will be available during the Republic Day sale for Rs 3,999. The features on BIP U Pro includes Built-in Alexa, Built-in GPS, 1.43-inch HD large TFT-LCD COLOR display, 60+ sports mode, BioTracker2 PPG, and OxygenBeats, SomnusCare, 5 ATM water-resistant, women health tracker and PAI.

Last on the list is another budget smartwatch offered by Amazfit that was launched in 2021. GT2 Mini was launched by Amzfit in India for a price tag of Rs 6,999 but will be offered for Rs 5,999 during the sale. The features of this smartwatch include heart rate monitoring, blood-oxygen saturation measurement, sleep monitoring, stress level monitoring and female cycle tracking.