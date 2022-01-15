Vivo X80 Series Might Arrive With MediaTek and Qualcomm Chipsets

The Chinese smartphone giant Vivo had released its Vivo X70 series of smartphones in India back in September 2021. The recent revelations now suggest that the smartphone manufacturer might be planning to introduce a successor series in 2022. The speculations are being made as the specification details for the Vivo X80 series have been recently leaked on the micro-blogging website Weibo. The details regarding three Vivo devices have been leaked and information regarding the processor in Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro and Vivo X80 Pro+ has emerged.

Expected Specifications for Vivo X80 Series

Talking about the display specs of the devices, it is expected that Vivo X80 will arrive with a 6.56-inch LTPO AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. On the other hand, Vivo X80 Pro and X80 Pro + are rumoured to come with a display featuring 6.78-inch LTPO 2.0 E5 AMOLED display panels with Full HD+ and Quad HD+ resolutions respectively. All three handsets in the lineup are speculated to have a 120HZ refresh rate.

Talking about the processors of the device, Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro are expected to feature octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8000 and Dimensity 9000 processors under the hood. On the other hand, the high-end model, Vivo X80 Pro+ might arrive with a top-of-the-line Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. Vivo X80 is expected to sport LPDDR4X RAM while Pro and Pro+ devices are rumoured to make use of LPDDR5 storage. All three handsets are expected to feature UFS 3.1 storage.

Talking about the camera specifications, Vivo X80 is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP GN5 primary sensor, a 13MP sensor, and a 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor with 2X optical zoom. Vivo X80 Pro might arrive with a quad-camera setup headlined by a combination of a 50MP + 50MP N1 sensor along with a 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor with 2X optical zoom and a 50MP JN1 sensor with 5x optical zoom.

The Vivo X80 Pro+ model is rumoured to feature a quad-camera setup as well with a 50MP + 48MP Sony IMX598 sensor along with a 50MP JN1 sensor with 2X optical zoom and 50MP JN1 sensor with 5x optical zoom as well. The Pro+ model will also feature a 50MP front camera whereas Vivo X80 and X80 Pro are expected to sport a 44MP front camera.

In addition to this, Vivo X80 is expected to support 55W fast charging support whereas the Pro models of the lineup will support 66W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The devices in the X80 series are expected to operate on Android 12.