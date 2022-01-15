Samsung Galaxy S22+ Renders Surface Online, Provides Key Specifications

Several reports suggesting rumours and speculations about the upcoming flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 Series have emerged in the past few months. It is expected that the series will include Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+ and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra models. Now, according to a recent report from 91mobiles, a latest tip has been received about the Samsung Galaxy S22+ smartphone. Apparently, a render of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22+ has surfaced online and some major specifications have been revealed as well. Let’s take a detailed look at the information that has surfaced online.

Specification Details for Samsung Galaxy S22+

The report from 91mobiles features the latest renders of the soon-to-arrive Samsung Galaxy S22+ device which has been provided by tipster Ishan Agarwal. It can be seen that the handset will come with a centrally-aligned single punch-hole selfie camera and uniformly narrow bezels around the display. In addition to this, the power button and volume rocker can be seen on the right side of the smartphone.

On a closer look at renders, antenna linings are visible which hints towards the fact that the smartphone might come equipped with a metal chassis. It can also be seen that the device features a vertical camera module that comprises triple rear cameras and a LED flash to the right of the vertical module. Moreover, the logo of the company can also be seen on the back at the bottom of the handset.

It was also revealed by tipster Ishan Agarwal that the device will come featuring a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera and both Samsung Galaxy S22+ as well as the Galaxy S22 will feature Adaptive Pixel technology, which necessarily uses two modes to capture photos – 108MP (remosaic mode) and 12MP (nonabinning). Additionally, in contrast to the previous rumours, it was informed by the tipster that the Galaxy S22+ model will be launched in the U.K. with an Exynos 2200 chipset.

Another feature of the display of the handset that is expected to arrive is up to 1750nits peak brightness and adaptive refresh rate. Furthermore, Samsung Galaxy S22+ is being speculated to be backed by a 4,500mAh battery and will support 45W fast charging technology. Previous reports have also suggested that Galaxy S22+ will have a larger 6.55-inch screen in comparison to the Samsung Galaxy S22 that is set to feature 6.06 inches of screen.