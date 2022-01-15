CAD Designs of iPhone SE 3 Leaked Online, Launch Expected in April 2022

The latest leak of the upcoming iPhone SE 3 is a computer-aided design (CAD), which shows that the Apple iPhone SE 3 has a similar design to its predecessors. This could be the first time that a CAD design of the iPhone SE is getting leaked.

The new Apple iPhone SE 3 design shows a display with a notch for Face ID on the front. On the back, there is also a camera with a flash. Overall, it looks similar to iPhone SE 2020 and the iPhone XR with a 5.69-inch display. However, the CAD renders of the iPhone SE 3 show that the iPhone will not come in a boxy design like the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. The colour shown was white in design, and no further information is available about other colours.

Other design specifications identified from the renders are the power button and the sim tray. They are shown on the right side, while the volume rockers are kept on the left. The USB- Type C port and the speaker grille are placed at the bottom.

The CAD designs of the upcoming iPhone SE was first reported by TenTechReview, which has credited the tipster David Kowalski for the design leaks.

Apple iPhone SE 3 launch date

The tech world is expecting Apple to unveil Apple iPhone SE 3 in an upcoming virtual event anticipated to occur in March or April 2022. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman shared an estimation on his Power On newsletter two days before.

Apple iPhone SE 3 specifications

Apple iPhone SE series is on a more affordable line when compared to other Apple iPhones. Apple has not updated its mid-range iPhones since 2020, and hence, an anticipated launch of the phone is not entirely out of the question. iPhone SE 3 is widely expected to come with 5G capabilities and modern internals. It could sport the new A15 Bionic chip, compared to the A13 chipset. A15 Bionic chip is not new for iPhones as it is already featured in smartphones like the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Other older leaks hint at 128GB storage in the iPhone SE 3 instead of the 64GB variant found in the iPhone SE. It may come with a 12MP camera sensor an external X60M 5G baseband chip.

Apple has not provided confirmations about the iPhone SE 3 launch, so all leaks and information need to be taken with a grain of salt.