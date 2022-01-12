OnePlus 10 Pro Spotted on BIS and Bluetooth SIG Certification Sites Hinting Towards Indian Launch

Just a day after the launch of the much-awaited device OnePlus 10 Pro in China, the reports of the handset being spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Bluetooth SIG certification websites have emerged. The device was launched in China on Tuesday after weeks of speculations regarding the device and now the spotting on the BIS website hints towards an instantaneous launch in India as well. OnePlus 10 Pro comes with Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful chipset as well as features a triple rear camera setup tuned by Hasselblad. It has also been announced by the Chinese smartphone giant in separate news that the latest OnePlus 10 Pro will also be the official smartphone for a professional e-sports tournament.

The report regarding the OnePlus 10 Pro comes in from tipster Ankit who claims that the smartphone was spotted on both Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Bluetooth SIG certification websites with model number NE2211. The listings on these websites don’t reveal many details about the handset but the mention on the BIS website claims an Indian launch of the device soon. Unconnectedly, OnePlus has also announced via a Weibo post that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be the official device for the upcoming PEL Peace Elite Professional League 2022 which happens to be one of the major esports leagues in China.

Specifications Details for OnePlus 10 Pro

In its recent launch in China, the OnePlus 10 Pro came with a display featuring a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440×3,216 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a 20.1:9 aspect ratio and a dynamic refresh rate ranging between 1Hz and 120Hz. The display has a peak brightness of 1300nits and features a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for an added layer of protection. The device has dual nano SIM slots and is powered by Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top.

The handset features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset paired up with 12GB of RAM. The device offers internal storage of 256GB. As far as camera module is considered, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48MP primary sensor along with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and an 8MP telephoto sensor. The device also features optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The front of the device sports a 32MP selfie shooter. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 80W Super Flash Charge wired charging and 50W Wireless Flash Charge technology.