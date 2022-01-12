iPhone 14 Lineup Will Cost Approx Rs 7000 More than its Predecessors

A recent report from a tipster suggests that the pricing of iPhone 14 might begin about $100 higher than that of iPhone 13. This amounts to somewhere around Rs 7,400. He also went on to claim that there might be a difference of $100 between the iPhone 14 MAX and iPhone 14 Pro models because of a massive difference in production costs. Unconnectedly, a mock-up image of the iPhone 14 has been shared by a developer where the pill-shaped cut-out on the top can be seen. Recent rumours have suggested that iPhone may feature face ID under the display with the introduction of a hole-punch cut-out.

Information on Upcoming iPhone 14 Series

The information regarding the pricing of the smartphone was made by tipster LeaksApplePro, which has stated via a tweet that the iPhone 14 will start at $799 which is roughly Rs 59,000, iPhone 14 Max starting price will be set at $899 which is approximately Rs. 66,400, iPhone 14 Pro will sell at a starting price of $1,099 which is about Rs 81,200, and the top-end iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost customers $1,199 that amounts to somewhere around Rs 88,600. However, it is unknown as of now which will model will be the iPhone 14 MAX as there’s no such model available in iPhone 13 lineup.

In comparison to this, the iPhone 13 mini price started at $699 which is approximately Rs 51,600, iPhone 13 prices started at $799 that amounts to somewhere around Rs 59,000, iPhone 13 Pro starts at a price of $999 which is roughly Rs 73,800, and iPhone 13 Pro Max prices started at $1,099 which is about Rs 81,200.

In separate news, a developer, Jeff Grossman has made a tweet where he has shared a mock-up image of iPhone 14 where a pill-shaped hole-punch cut out is visible. There already have been multiple reports suggesting that the iPhone 14 lineup will be launched with a hole-punch cut-out design and renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo talked about this feature in March of last year. In addition to this, reports have also claimed that Apple iPhone 14 series will feature under the display face ID.