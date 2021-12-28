iPhone 14 Pro Models Could Feature 48MP Camera and Support 8K Resolution

Reported by Anupam Sharma 0

According to the reports, the upgrade in camera technology is going to be a big boon for Taiwan-based manufacturer Largan Precision. For those unaware, the company is the biggest producer and supplier of camera lenses for smartphones and as of now acquires about 30% of the market share in the segment globally.

  • The pro models from the next iPhone series from Cupertino based giant will feature a 48MP camera.
  • Handsets in iPhone 14 lineup should be able to capture images via both 48MP camera and 12MP camera through pixel binning.
  • Apple’s iPhone 15 series which will be launched in the year 2023 might also feature a periscope lens.

iPhone 14 Pro Camera

As the year comes to an end and we’re almost into 2022, new rumours and speculations about Apple’s next flagship series of smartphones – iPhone 14 have begun to emerge online. There are already some rumours about the iPhone 14 lineup available online and now new information has surfaced. According to a report from MacRumors, Apple will be looking to enhance its camera technology for smartphones over the period of next two years as mentioned in a research note of known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Details About the Upcoming Apple Smartphones

It is being speculated that the pro models from the next iPhone series from Cupertino based giant will feature a 48MP camera that will be capable of recording videos in 8K quality. The top-quality videos will be particularly suitable for AR/VR devices from Apple after it gets launched. It is also expected that handsets in iPhone 14 lineup should be able to capture images via both 48MP camera and 12MP camera through pixel binning. Pixel binning is a technology that is already in use in a lot of premium smartphones available worldwide.

Moreover, it is anticipated that Apple’s iPhone 15 series which will be launched in the year 2023 might also feature a periscope lens. The introduction of periscope lens on Apple smartphones will significantly boost the output results as it will considerably increase the optical zoom capabilities of the devices.

Additionally, it has been reported earlier that Apple is looking to increase the shipping of various products hugely next year. It is already working on new products and upgrading the existing products. It was also reported that Apple is eyeing to increase its iPhone shipment in the first half of 2022 by around 30% as compared to that in the first half of 2021.

