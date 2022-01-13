100 Mbps Broadband Plans for Local Businesses

Ever since the pandemic has hit the world, the demand for internet connectivity has gone up manifold. On the other hand, the number of new local businesses or new start-ups has been rising constantly in the country. Most of these businesses require workspaces in order to hash out the work process. Since most of the world has gone online, these businesses also need seamless connectivity across multiple devices in order to ease out the workflow. Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in the country provide a lot of plans that are suitable just for this situation. The plans are available up to 1 Gbps, however, it might not be economically ideal for local businesses. Most of these businesses look for plans that are affordable as well as offers adequate internet speed. Mentioned below are the 100 Mbps broadband plans offered by some of the major ISPs in the country that are apt for new or existing local businesses.

The ‘Standard’ Pack from Airtel

Airtel Xstream Fiber can provide high-speed internet up to 1 Gbps, however, the telco offers some comparatively affordable plans yet provides effective internet speed. Local businesses or new start-ups can rely on the brand as using Fibre Optic internet connection Airtel allows one of the fastest broadband connections. users can get access to the ‘Standard’ pack which provides 100 Mbps of internet speed at a monthly cost of Rs 799 exclusive of taxes. Users get 3.3TB or 3300GB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with this plan.

Excitel – 100 Mbps Plan

One of the growing brands in India, Excitel uses European technology to offer seamless and consistent performance. The 100 Mbps plan from Excitel comes at different price tags and durations to cater to user convenience. The Fiber First from Excitel provides users with a 100 Mbps plan for a month at Rs 699. Users can also get the plan for 3 months, 4 months, 6 months, 9 months and 12 months for Rs 565, Rs 508, Rs 490, Rs 424 and Rs 399 respectively. However, the 9-month plan is available for only new subscribers to the service. Moreover, the plans from Excitel are truly unlimited and no FUP data limit is levied upon.

JioFiber 100 Mbps Plans

One of the most reliable service providers in India, JioFiber offers a 100 Mbps internet speed data plan at the price of Rs 699 for a validity period of 30 days. The FUP limit set on this plan is 3300Gb or 3.3TB. Users get access to symmetrical upload and download speeds of 100 Mbps with this plan. The efficient services and reliable connectivity offered by JioFiber makes it a preferable choice for local businesses that are just starting out and even the pre-existing ones.

100 Mbps Broadband Plans from BSNL

The state-owned telco BSNL under Bharat Fibre Broadband provides exciting plans for its users who want to opt for 100 Mbps of internet speed. BSNL offers two 100 Mbps plans namely, SuperStar Premium-1 and Fibre Value plan. SuperStar Premium-1 and Fibre Value plans offer 100 Mbps of internet speed at the cost of Rs 749 and Rs 799 per month respectively. FUP data limit set on the SuperStar Premium-1 plan is 1000GB whereas on the Fibre Value plan is 3300GB. It is to be kept in mind that all these packs are exclusive of GST and customers can also get an annual 100 Mbps pack for Rs 9,588.

The 100 Mbps Plan from ACT

The Internet Service Provider based in Bengaluru provides a 100 Mbps unlimited data plan called Rapid Plus. Users can get a Rapid Plus pack from the provider at a monthly cost of Rs 985. The FUP data limit levied is 1000GB post which the internet works at speed of 512 Kbps. Users can also get free trials to some of the Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms and various add-ons with these packs. It is to be noted that this plan is for the city of Bengaluru, and it may vary across the country.