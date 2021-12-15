Broadband Plans to Mitigate 4G Network Connectivity Issues Effect

In this day and age internet connection is a necessity as much as anything else. People want access to the fastest and most seamless connectivity option available which happens to be 4G services in some areas. However, as far as we have advanced in technology there are still places where people face 4G connectivity issues. For a person who is in need of 4G connectivity but can’t access it due to network issues, the Internet Service Providers (ISPs) provide a variety of broadband plans that not only provide smooth connectivity but also provide other offers and service to enhance user experience. Mentioned below are the 100 Mbps plans provided by some of the major ISPs in India which users can get to substitute poor 4G network connectivity not only at home but also in small workspaces.

100 Mbps Broadband Plans from BSNL

The government-owned telecommunications company BSNL under Bharat Fibre Broadband provides exciting plans for its users who want to opt for 100 Mbps of internet speed. Customers can get Fibre Value which is a monthly plan provided by BSNL. The one-month tariff plan costs Rs 799 and the FUP data limit set on the plan is 3300GB or 3.3TB. It is to be kept in mind that this pack is exclusive of GST and customers can also get an annual 100 Mbps pack for Rs 9,588.

The 100 Mbps Plan from Excitel

Excitel uses its European technology to provide a high speed and consistent internet connection for its users. It offers various plans according to the different needs of its consumers. The 100 Mbps plan from Excitel comes at different price tags and durations so as to cater to user convenience. The Fiber First from Excitel provides users with a 100 Mbps plan for a month at Rs 699. Users can also access the plan for 3 months, 4 months, 6 months, 9 months and 12 months for Rs 565, Rs 508, Rs 490, Rs 424 and Rs 399 respectively. However, the 9-month plan is available for only new subscribers to the service. Moreover, the plans from Excitel are truly unlimited and no FUP data limit is levied upon.

The 100 Mbps Plan from ACT

The Internet Service Provider based in Bengaluru provides a 100 Mbps unlimited data plan called Rapid Plus. Using state-of-the-art fibre technology, the connection provides incredible speed and equal upload and download speed. Users can get a Rapid Plus pack from the provider at a monthly cost of Rs 985. The FUP data limit levied is 1000GB post which the internet works at speed of 512 Kbps. Users can also get free trials to some of the Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms and various add-ons with these packs. It is to be noted that this plan is for the city of Bengaluru and it may vary across the country.

JioFiber 100 Mbps Plans

JioFiber provides a 100 Mbps internet speed data plan at the price of Rs 699 for a validity period of 30 days. The FUP limit set on this plan is 3300Gb or 3.3TB. Using the 100 Mbps plan from JioFiber, customers can get access to smooth and seamless internet across multiple devices. Jio begins its offers for OTT platforms from plans starting with 150 Mbps and hence this plan doesn’t come with any added benefits but does for 100 Mbps speed with symmetrical download and upload speeds at all times.

Airtel’s Standard Plan

Airtel Xstream Fiber is capable of providing high-speed internet up to 1 Gbps, however, the telco offers some comparatively affordable plans yet provides effective internet speed. Using Fibre Optic internet connection Airtel allows one of the fastest broadband connections and users can get access to the ‘Standard’ pack which provides 100 Mbps of internet speed at a monthly cost of Rs 799 exclusive of taxes.

Users get 3.3TB or 3300GB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with this plan. Airtel also provides ‘Airtel Thanks Benefits’ with its broadband plans which in this case includes a subscription to Wynk Music and Shaw Academy.