BSNL Rs 1498 Is the Best Long-Term Data Plan Today

Solely in terms of the value, the Rs 1498 plan from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) provides to the users is the best long-term plan available in the market today. After the tariff hikes, the long-term plan, precisely the prepaid plans with service validity of up to one year, have become very expensive. Since BSNL already offered the cheapest tariffs even before the tariff hikes, its long-term plans seem to be even more attractive today. The Rs 1498 plan from the state-run telco is just one offering that you cannot ignore.

BSNL Rs 1498 Prepaid Plan Details

The Rs 1498 plan comes under the data vouchers category. You can purchase this plan if you are a heavy data user and don’t require unlimited voice calling. For voice calls, you can do minimal recharges with talktime vouchers as per your need.

The Rs 1498 prepaid plan from the state-run telco comes with 2GB of data every day, after which the speed reduces to 40 Kbps. The validity of the voucher is of 365 days. There are no other benefits bundled with this plan. The best thing is even if customers keep recharging with talktime, they would normally not do talktime recharges worth more than Rs 500 or Rs 600 in a year (for people who don’t talk a lot.

If you are someone who needs unlimited voice calling and SMS every day, then this pack is not for you. However, even on top of your unlimited voice calling pack from BSNL, the Rs 1498 prepaid plan can act as a data booster.

There are many more long-term prepaid plans offered by BSNL. The only thing that users should know while purchasing these plans from BSNL is that the state-run telco doesn’t have a PAN-India 4G network, and that is a very big drawback for people who need high-speed data every time they are on the internet browsing.