BSNL, Airtel, Vi Rs 599 Prepaid Plans In-depth Comparison

The recent tariff hikes by the telcos in the country have changed the complete price list of the prepaid plans offered by them. All the private telcos in India raised the prices of their prepaid plans by around 20% and users need some time in knowing and adjusting to these. BSNL, the government-owned telco is still providing its plans at the same cost. However, for customers looking for a mid-range prepaid, plan private telcos such as Vodafone Idea or Vi and Bharti as well as public telecommunication company BSNL, all provide a Rs 599 plan that comes with different benefits. Mentioned below are the Rs 599 plan offered by the three above mentioned telcos and in-depth details of the same.

Vodafone Idea or Vi – Rs 599 Plan

Vodafone Idea or Vi under its unlimited prepaid plans list offers a long-term Rs 599 plan that comes with the benefit of 1.5GB of data each day. The validity period of the plan is 70 days and offers unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS per day. Moreover, additional benefits of this plan include the “Binge All Night” feature which allows users to use unlimited internet from 12 midnight to 6 am. Users can also take over their unused data from Monday to Friday to Saturday and Sunday which is called the “Weekend Roll Over” benefit at no added cost. In addition to this, users also get 2GB of data backup every month without having any extra money to pay. Users also get access to Vi movies and TV which comes offering a ton of content for the users.

Bharti Airtel Rs 599 Plan

Bharti Airtel offers a similar plan as well, however, where the plan offered by Vi was a long-term moderate benefit plan, Bharti Airtel’s plan is more benefit-oriented instead of a long-term plan. At the cost of Rs 599, users can get 3GB of internet data every day for a validity period of 28 days. Beyond the set limit of data, users can enjoy unlimited internet with 64 Kbps of speed. The pack also offers truly unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. Added Benefits of the plan include access to a free trial of mobile edition Amazon Prime Video, free Wynk music and a few other offers including Shaw Academy and Apollo Circle. Moreover, users also get a subscription worth Rs 499 to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile.

BSNL – Rs 599 Plan

Last on the list is the long-term as well as high data prepaid plan offered by the government-owned telco – Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL). The prepaid plan called STV_WFH_599 from BSNL comes at a price of Rs 599 and offers 5GB of internet data per day. Post the usage of set data limit, users can enjoy the internet at 80 Kbps. Moreover, the validity period of this plan is 84 days. Users also get truly unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day in Home LSA and national roaming including while roaming in Mumbai and Delhi. The plan also offers a subscription to the Zing streaming platform which allows users access to thousands of songs, movies and other entertainment content. Another benefit this plan includes is that users can get unlimited free night data from 00:00 hours to 05:00 hours.