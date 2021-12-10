Jio, Airtel, Vi Revised Unlimited Data Prepaid Plans Under Rs 250

The Telecom industry in India recently witnessed a price hike in the prepaid plans offered by the three private players of the market. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) were the first to initiate the tariff hike, and Reliance Jio followed suit soon enough. The surge in tariff of these plans was around 20% which meant that users who used to purchase affordable packs under Rs 250 couldn’t do so anymore. The revised tariffs of the prepaid plans provided by the telcos now offer quite different plans under Rs 250. Mentioned below is a comparison between the three telcos and the prepaid plans offered by them under Rs 250.

Reliance Jio – Plans Under Rs 250

For users interested in 1GB daily data packs, Reliance Jio has a few plans to offer. At the price of Rs 149, users can get 1GB of data each day along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS for a validity period of 20 days. Users can get the same benefits available for a slightly longer validity of 24 days at a price tag of Rs 179. Furthermore, at a price tag of Rs 209, the same benefits are available for a period of 28 days.

Additionally, Reliance Jio offers three 1.5GB daily data packs as well. At a price of Rs 119, users can get 1.5GB of data every day for a period of 14 days, along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS each day. The same benefits are available for a pack validity of 23 days at Rs 199. Further, for a price of Rs 239, users can get identical benefits for a validity period of 28 days.

Moreover, just under the mentioned price, users can get a 2GB daily data pack as well. This plan comes at a price of Rs 249 and offers 2GB of data per/day along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS each day for a validity period of 23 days. In addition to this, Jio also offers a few only data plans and data vouchers below Rs 250 as well.

Vodafone Idea – Plans Under Rs 250

Vodafone Idea or Vi also offers some plans for its customer base under Rs 250. The first plan with unlimited voice calls comes at a price of Rs 129 and offers a total of 200MB of data but has no outgoing message facility. For Rs 149, users get the same benefits but with a total of 1GB of data for a period of 28 days. However, for Rs 179, users get 2GB of total data along with unlimited voice calls and a total of 300 SMS for a validity period of 28 days.

Additionally, Vi offers 1GB of data a day with an unlimited voice calling plan for Rs 199. Users also get 100 SMS a day and the validity period is for 18 days. Users can get the same benefits for a validity period of 21 days for Rs 219 as well. Last on the list is the Rs 249 unlimited voice calling pack that offers 1.5GB of data per day and 100 SMS each day for a validity period of 21 days.

Bharti Airtel – Prepaid Plans Below Rs 250

Bharti Airtel offers only three truly unlimited voice calling plans below Rs 250. The first plan costs Rs 155 and offers 1GB of data for a validity period of 24 days. Users get unlimited voice calls and a total of 300 SMS as well. For Rs 179, users can get the same benefits but with 2GB of total data for a validity period of 28 days. Lastly, users can get 1GB of data each day for a period of 24 days at Rs 239. Users also get unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS a day. All the mentioned plans also come with access to the mobile edition of the Amazon Prime Video free trial.