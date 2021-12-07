Reliance Jio Brings Back Multiple OTT Prepaid Plans with New Prices

In the recent development of events Reliance has updated five of its prepaid plans that will now come with the subscription to India’s one of the leading OTT platforms Disney+ Hotstar. Telcos in India recently hiked the prices of all their prepaid plans up to around 20% including Reliance Jio. The above stated five plans were not officially included in the list released after the tariff hike. Consequent to the revised plans, Jio is now offering its users a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar with prepaid plans starting from Rs 601. Mentioned below are the prepaid plans and offers bundled with them as per revised tariffs.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans Offering Disney+ Hotstar Subscription

The first plan in the list is the Rs 601 plan from Jio which was formerly available at a price of Rs 499. This unlimited voice calling prepaid plan offers 3GB of high-speed data per day. Users also get 100 SMS per day with this plan and the validity period of the pack is 28 days. This plan comes bundled with up to a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. Moreover, users also get an additional 6GB of data when they purchase this plan.

The second plan that comes with the yearly subscription to Disney+ Hotstar is the Rs 799 plan. This plan has been revised from its earlier price of Rs 666 and offers 2GB of data per day. This is also an unlimited voice calling plan that comes with 100 SMS per day for a validity period of 56 days. The plan also comes with access to a few other Jio applications. No additional data is available with this pack from Jio.

The next on the list is another plan offering 2GB of high-speed data per day and comes at a cost of Rs 1,066. This plan is revised from its earlier cost of Rs 888 and offers unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The plan is bundled up with one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar and access to Jio applications such as JioTV and a few more. In addition to this, users also get an extra 5GB of data with the plan.

The next plan that comes with the subscription to one-year Disney+ Hotstar is a yearlong prepaid plan. The plan offering 2GB high-speed data every day comes at a price of Rs 3,119 which has been revised from its former price of Rs 2,599. Users get unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day with this plan. Along with the total of 730GB daily data, the plan offers an additional 10GB of high-speed data.

The last on the list is not an unlimited voice calling plan but rather a data-only plan. Mentioned on the official website of Jio as “Cricket Pack”, this data only plan offers 1.5GB of data every day and comes at a revised price of Rs 659. The former price of this plan used to be Rs 549. This plan comes with a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar worth Rs 499 and doesn’t provide voice calls or SMS.

It is to be noted that all the mentioned prices of the prepaid plans are inclusive of all taxes. Furthermore, after the end of the daily data limit, users can enjoy unlimited internet at a speed of 64 Kbps. Users can see the revised plans on Jio ‘s official website as well as on third party recharge apps such as Paytm.