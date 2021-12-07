BSNL Rs 247 vs Jio Rs 249 Plan, Which Is Better?

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is the only telecom operator in India that hasn’t moved with prepaid tariff hikes. The state-run telco is right in doing so as it has a chance of attracting new users to its subscriber base by offering considerably more affordable prepaid plans than the private operators. Reliance Jio implemented the tariff hikes on its prepaid plans from December 1, 2021. Both the telcos offer multiple prepaid plans of almost the same price. In the lower-end plans, BSNL offers a Rs 247 plan while Jio offers a Rs 249 plan. Let’s see which one is better.

BSNL Rs 247 Prepaid Plan

BSNL offers a Rs 247 prepaid plan to the users with service validity of 30 days and 50GB of data along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. This plan allows users to consume as much data as they want in one go. There’s no daily limit on data usage. However, once 50GB of data is consumed, the internet speed will drop to 80 Kbps. The additional benefit of this plan is Eros Now Entertainment Services.

Reliance Jio Rs 249 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio’s Rs 249 prepaid plan has seen quite a change. This plan now only offers 23 days of service validity. Users get 2GB of data every day in addition to 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling. So while the validity of this plan is much lesser than what BSNL’s RS 247 plan is coming with, users get 46GB of data anyway.

But most importantly, it is 4G data that users are getting with Jio’s prepaid plan. BSNL is still working on launching its 4G networks PAN-India, and it is still very far to become a reality.

Reliance Jio’s prepaid plan also bundles additional benefits of Jio applications, including JioTV, JioSecurity, JioCloud, and JioCinema. For 4G users, Jio’s plan is better. But if you can survive with 3G or 2G, then Rs 247 plan from BSNL is better.