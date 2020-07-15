Reliance Jio Updates Jio TV+ Platform, Unveils JioGlass

Jio Platforms, a majority owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries on Wednesday unveiled JioGlass, a mixed reality product designed to enhance virtual interactions. The announcement was made by Kiran Thomas, president of Reliance Industries at the 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries. The AGM also featured several key announcements including the introduction of Google as a strategic investor in Jio Platforms. The JioGlass is said to weigh at 75 grams with the company offering a cable that enables users to connect to a smartphone and to the internet.

Jio Platforms Promises Immersive Experience with JioGlass

Thomas said that the JioGlass is an “cutting-edge” technology device that provides “best-in-class mixed reality services” to users. Further, Thomas said that the users can witness “truly meaningful immersive experience” with JioGlass.

The device is said to offer “personalised audio” experience with the support for a wide range of audio formats. The company is also said to have put more effort into the graphics engine to offer an elevated visual experience to the JioGlass users.

Thomas also highlighted that JioGlass supports more than 25 applications. The company in a live demo said that the JioGlass supports both the holographic and 2D video calls.

“JioGlass allows smooth collaboration across devices and platforms,” Thomas said.

The JioGlass is also said to enable users to share presentations and designs “in any virtual environment.”

The company also highlighted several use case scenarios for JioGlass including education and tourism.

Reliance Jio Announces Updated Jio TV+ Platform

Further, Jio Platforms also announced an updated Jio TV+ platform that enables users to view content from 12 Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms including Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. The other OTT platforms that Jio TV+ offers curated content is said to include SonyLIV, Zee5, JioCinema, JioSaavn, YouTube, Eros Now, Voot, SunNXT, Lionsgate Play and Netflix.

The platform is said to enable users to perform voice search on genres, actors, movies, directors and producers. Crucially, the company said that the Jio TV+ platform eliminates the need for multiple user credentials.