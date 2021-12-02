Reliance Jio ‘Value’ Prepaid Plans After Price Hike

Reliance Jio today implemented the earlier announced prepaid tariff hikes. Post the tariff hikes, the ‘value’ plans of the telco have changed. There are three ‘value’ prepaid plans starting with the Rs 155 plan. If you are someone who likes recharging with economical or value-filled prepaid plans that offer both decent data benefits and substantial validity, these three prepaid plans are worth looking at. The plans that we are talking about cost Rs 155, Rs 395, and Rs 1559. In this article, we are going to discuss in-depth details and the suitability of these plans as per the need of different users.

The Three ‘Value’ Prepaid Plans from Reliance Jio

The first ‘value’ plan is the cheapest of the three. This plan from Reliance Jio comes at a price of Rs 155 and the validity period for the same is 28 days. This plan offers unlimited voice calls along with a total of 300 SMS to its users. Moreover, users get a total of 2GB of internet data at a high speed beyond which they can surf the net at 64 Kbps. The plan also includes some of the Jio apps such as Jio Cinema, Jio TV, and more.

The next value plan from the telecom giant is a medium-range validity plan that also offers unlimited voice calls along with a total of 1000 SMS to the customers. This plan comes at a cost of Rs 395 and users get a validity period of 84 days. Additionally, users also get 6GB of internet data which operates at high speed, and beyond which, users get 64 Kbps of speed. This plan also comes with a subscription to a few Jio applications.

The last plan in this list is a long-term validity plan and adequate for the users who need long-term calling plans along with reasonable data. This long-standing plan from the telco comes at a price of Rs 1,559 and users get a validity period of 336 days. Users not only get unlimited voice calling with this plan but also a total of 3600 SMS for the validity period. Furthermore, a total of 24GB of data is provided to the users with the purchase of this plan at high speed, and post 24GB users get 64 Kbps of internet speed. This plan as well includes various Jio apps add-ons.

People who are worried about consuming all of the high-speed data should not worry as Jio also offers data add-on vouchers starting at Rs 15 now. You can check out all the data add-on vouchers of Reliance Jio from the telco’s website.