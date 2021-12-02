WhatsApp Is Bringing Undo for Status Updates



The cross-platform messaging application WhatsApp consistently brings new updates and features to enhance the experience of the users. Before implementing these updates on the app, WhatsApp just like most of the other apps launches these new features on its Beta platform. Now it has been reported that WhatsApp has submitted a new update through TestFlight Beta Program. With the introduction of this new update, WhatsApp has now moved on to its 2.21.240.17 version of the app. In this article, we are going to have a look at the constituents of this new update.

The “Undo” Option

Earlier it was reported that WhatsApp may roll in the “Undo” feature for status updates with its update for the beta version of Android 2.21.22.5. This Undo option allows users to delete the status that might have been uploaded by mistake. Now with the new update for WhatsApp Beta for iOS 2.21.240.17, the messaging app is bringing in the same feature for its iOS users as well. After installing this latest update on the beta version of WhatsApp, users can delete their wrongly uploaded status updates with a tap.

If users have the updated version of WhatsApp, they can simply find this feature on the bottom right of the screen as the “Undo” option will appear after a status update is posted. This “Undo” option will be available for a few moments when a user uploads a status and by clicking on it they can permanently delete their status. This feature has been made available for iOS users from Wednesday, December 1. If users don’t see an option to “Undo” after they upload a status it means that the feature has not been rolled out on their device and they can wait for the next updates to use this option.

This new feature which is slowly being rolled out for the users has been named the “Undo Status Updates” feature from WhatsApp. It has been made clear that WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.21.240.17 is a compatible update, however, users might receive it with previous versions as well. WhatsApp has also informed that this feature is currently specific to beta testers and those who are not in the beta program will have to wait for the upcoming updates to avail this feature.