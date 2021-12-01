Airtel Enterprise Broadband Plans Offer Different Benefits for Same Price

While offices can work with the traditional broadband plans offered by Airtel Xstream Fiber, the thing is, they are meant for normal consumers. Offices would benefit more with the corporate broadband plans that Airtel Business offers. For the unaware, Airtel Business is a B2B arm of the telco that offers connectivity solutions and services to enterprises. Bharti Airtel offers corporates broadband internet service with the ‘Airtel Office Internet’ plans. These plans start at Rs 499 and offer different additional benefits than the normal plans.

Bharti Airtel Corporate Broadband Plans

Bharti Airtel offers Rs 499, Rs 799, Rs 999, Rs 1499, Rs 3999, Rs 6999, and Rs 9999 broadband plans to the enterprises/corporates. These plans offer speeds ranging between 40 Mbps up to 1 Gbps.

There are three 1 Gbps plans on offer from Bharti Airtel under its corporate office internet service. These 1 Gbps plans cost Rs 3999, Rs 6999, and Rs 9999. Note that this is the monthly price of all the plans.

The great thing about these plans is that all of them offer a solution or a service that is appropriate and helpful for the corporates. You can check out the table above to get an idea about what each of the plans offers.

For offices, going with the Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 999 plan is not as good as compared to the AOI 999 Plan offered by Airtel Business. Further, if there’s a requirement of Google Workspace Licenses, the AOI 1499, AOI 3999, AOI 6999, and AOI 9999 plans are the best options. Bundled benefits also include Airtel BlueJeans Licenses, DNS Security by Cisco, Device Security by Kaspersky licenses, free parallel ranging services, and a free static IP address.

All of these broadband plans offer clients unlimited data. The added benefits offered with the AOI 9999 broadband plan are worth Rs 22,516. Interested enterprises/clients can write to Airtel at [email protected] You can also check out the Airtel Xstream Fiber plans from the official website of Airtel India.