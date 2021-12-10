Bharti Airtel Looking for Social Media Analysts and Android Developers

In a bid to enhance business operations, Bharti Airtel is currently looking to hire people for two job posts – a) Social Media Analyst, and b) Android Developer. Both the jobs are full-time gigs and might require the candidate to shift to the company’s office in Gurugram, Haryana. Both the jobs are currently open for interested candidates.

Airtel Android Developer Job Details

The Android Developer role is for a mid-senior level job. The key responsibilities for the person selected for this job would be to familiar with AOSP/Android TV source code and build procedure. Further, the person should have work experience of between two to five years in software development and should also have to experience in Android and OS firmware based development for commercial consumer devices.

Skills required for the job are — strong command over Java/Kotlin/C/C++, thorough knowledge of Android Build System, strong object-oriented design skills including design patterns, data structures, test-driven development, and more.

The educational background required for the candidate is the following — B.E./B.Tech in Computer Science or equivalent academic stance, preferably from top tier engineering schools.

For complete details, you can visit the LinkedIn page of Airtel and search for this job under the ‘Jobs’ category.

Airtel Social Media Analyst Details

The job of the social media analyst that Airtel is looking for would be very simple but demanding. According to the company’s post, the person selected would have to be a part of the customer experience team to research and analyse the customer data across the social channels and generate assessment reports. These reports will be used to enhance the omnichannel experience for the consumers.

LinkedIn allows people/users to allow very conveniently through the job post itself. The other job details about the social media analyst aren’t present in the company’s post. You can find this job post in Airtel’s LinkedIn profile as well.