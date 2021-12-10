Moto G51 5G Is India’s First Device With Snapdragon 480+ SoC

Motorola has added another budget smartphone to its portfolio – Moto G51 5G smartphone. Priced at Rs 14,999, this 5G device is India’s first smartphone featuring the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ 5G mobile platform, making it faster than its predecessors. The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ processor offers enhanced performance and better responsiveness. Moto G51 was earlier unveiled in Europe.

Moto G51 5G Specifications

The brand-new device comes with a massive 6.8-inches Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, runs on near-stock Android 11, and comes in an IP52 water repellent design. The device features Motorola ThinkShield business security, giving it high-level encryption to protect user data.

In terms of optics, Moto G51 5G smartphone has a triple camera setup with a 50MP quad function camera system, with Quad Pixel technology, promising the user four times better low light sensitivity for photos. There is an 8MP ultrawide lens with an f2.4 aperture, offering to fit four times more in the frame than a standard lens. A macro-vision camera is another attraction. Rear camera modes include dual capture, spot colour photography, macro photography, and smiling face capture.

In terms of connectivity, Moto G51 supports 12 bands of 5G, probably the maximum 5G network band support in 15K segment smartphones. Other options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1 and NFC. With 4 GB of LPDDR4X memory and 64 GB built-in storage, the device is expected to deliver an impressive performance. The storage is expandable up to 512 GB using a microSD card.

This budget Moto phone runs on a 5000 mAh battery, expecting to last for up to 30 hours. For fast charging, it comes with a 20W TurboPower charger.

Moto G51 5G smartphone comes in two colour variants – IndiGo Blue and Bright Silver. The device will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart from December 16. With its affordable price tag, Moto G51 5G will rival smartphones like OPPO A55 and Samsung Galaxy F42 5G, among others