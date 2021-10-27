Qualcomm 4 New Snapdragon Chipsets for Affordable Devices

Qualcomm has upgraded its Snapdragon portfolio with four new chipsets. The four new chipsets are Snapdragon 778G+, Snapdragon 695, Snapdragon 680, and Snapdragon 480+. All these chipsets are made to be used in entry-level and mid-range smartphones. The focus of these chipsets is mainly on 5G but there is also a 4G chipset to enable mobile makers to come out with strong LTE devices as well.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+

The Snapdragon 778G+ is a 5G chipset and is the big brother of Snapdragon 778 with boosted CPU and GPU performance. It will be able to deliver cutting edge gaming and come with accelerated artificial intelligence (AI) for enabling stunning photo and video experiences.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC is also a 5G supportive chipset. It can support both mmWave and sub-6 GHz band 5G. It is an upgrade over the Snapdragon 690 with 30% faster graphics rendering and 15% improvement in CPU performance.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+

This is a chipset that many smartphone manufacturers might use in their entry-level 5G smartphones. The Snapdragon 480+ is focused on helping with the proliferation of 5G smartphones across the globe.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 is a 4G only chipset. While the world is shifting towards 5G smartphones, the demand for LTE supportive devices is nowhere close to being over. There are still people who want a strong LTE experience. For those people, the Snapdragon 680 is a chipset that can be installed in a mid-range smartphone. It is built on the 6nm process and will help users experience optimised gaming.

These are the four Snapdragon chipsets that have been launched recently by the semi-conductor giant Qualcomm. Smartphone manufacturers have already started talking about the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 which will become a part of many mid-range 5G smartphones in the coming time. It will be interesting to see which smartphones come with these new chipsets the first.