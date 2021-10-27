Netplus Broadband 200 Mbps Plan With 3 OTT Benefits for Haryana

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Highlights

Netplus Broadband

Netplus Broadband is an internet service provider (ISP) which has expanded its services to multiple regions of the country, including Haryana, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The company offers broadband services in multiple cities of Haryana. One offering from Netplus to the users living in Haryana is a 200 Mbps speed plan that also comes with three over-the-top (OTT) benefits. The good thing is that it is economical as well and won’t burn your pocket.

Netplus Broadband 200 Mbps Plan for Haryana

The Netplus Broadband 200 Mbps plan for Haryana offers users truly unlimited data. There is no fair-usage-policy (FUP) data restriction for the users. This plan comes with three OTT benefits which include platforms such as Voot Select, Eros Now, and ZEE5 Premium. It will cost Rs 999 per month.

It is not bad pricing, given the data and the OTT benefits. Users going with Airtel or BSNL will also find the 200 Mbps plan for this cost only. However, Airtel and BSNL have a 3.3TB FUP data restriction in a month.

Since that limit is not there with Netplus, you can install this plan for a large family in Haryana and consume high-speed internet without any worries. If you are looking for a cheaper 200 Mbps broadband plan and are content with no OTT benefits, you can take a look at the plan from Excitel. Even Excitel offers truly unlimited data to the users with its 200 Mbps plan and its monthly cost is Rs 799.

Netplus Broadband is particularly famous for offering broadband services bundled with IPTV service. The company’s plans vary in price and benefits from region to region. It is safe to say that Netplus Broadband is a regional provider. The better way for the company to go ahead would be to offer uniform plans to consumers living in different parts of the country.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

